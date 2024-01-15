Leeds United under-21s v Everton under-21s: Game postponed after pitch inspection
United’s under-21s have not played since being edged out 1-0 at runaway league leaders Tottenham Hotspur on December 18 but now finally return to action with a 7pm kick-off against the young Toffees at the LNER Community Stadium in York.
The turn of the year has seen young Whites pair Sonny Perkins and Jack Jenkins return to Leeds following loan spells at Oxford United and Scunthorpe United respectively. There will be no Darko Gyabi for Leeds who has joined Plymouth Argyle on loan for the rest of the season.
Kris Moore has also been away on trial with Hibernian on the club's winter training camp in Dubai and played in a friendly on Friday against Servette. Leeds sit 18th in the 26-team division Premier League Two table, two points ahead of Everton who are fourth-bottom and have played a game more. Leeds could go as high as 12th with a victory.
Here, we will bring you all of the early team news followed by match updates, reaction and analysis.
Leeds United under-21s v Everton under-21s: Game postponed
Leeds United's under-21s are back in action this evening, if the weather allows it. And, contrary to some reports, the game has NOT yet been called off despite the zero degrees temperature. A pitch inspection was planned for 3pm but that pitch inspection will now take place at 5.15pm. That suggests the officials are giving this game every chance as the scheduled kick-off is at 7pm. But the temperature is set to drop to minus one and then minus two so it's not hard to envisage the pitch being frozen. Either way, we will bring you the latest news here - with team news, match updates and analysis if the game is indeed on.
Confusion - as pitch inspection at 5.15pm
Waiting on the referee
To perform the pitch inspection which is why the game is still ON as it stands and might well stay on - but it's not hard to think that after one look at the pitch it will get called off. 5.15pm check. That is the official line, despite reports on the contrary. Players have all had to travel.
OFF
No surprise, game is off.