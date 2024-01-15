Leeds United's under-21s are back in action this evening, if the weather allows it. And, contrary to some reports, the game has NOT yet been called off despite the zero degrees temperature. A pitch inspection was planned for 3pm but that pitch inspection will now take place at 5.15pm. That suggests the officials are giving this game every chance as the scheduled kick-off is at 7pm. But the temperature is set to drop to minus one and then minus two so it's not hard to envisage the pitch being frozen. Either way, we will bring you the latest news here - with team news, match updates and analysis if the game is indeed on.