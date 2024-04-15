Leeds United under-21s v Derby County under-21s live: Updates and analysis, big Whites chance
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scott Gardner’s side have not played since falling to a 4-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend, a result which left them bottom of the 26-team Premier League Two table after 16 games played. Leeds, though, now have the chance to climb the ladder with this afternoon’s visit of Derby who themselves are second-bottom, just two points ahead of the Whites who also have a game in hand.
Leeds have games in hand on the six teams above them and victory against Derby would also take Gardner’s side level on points with third-bottom Leicester City who are three points ahead of United but also having played two games more. Here, we will bring you team news as soon as it lands followed by updates and analysis from the 1pm kick-off at Thorp Arch which presents the fourth-last league game of the season for the young Whites.
Leeds United under-21s v Derby County under-21s live
Leeds positions
Debayo and Lopata-White the centre-backs. Cresswell right back, Godden left back. Chadwick and Crew in centre midfield. Chambers at no 10. Thomas up front. Richards right wing, Snowdon left wing.
End to end
5: Good run by Chambers down the right for Leeds, cross cleared for a corner which is cleared. Derby attack beforehand with a good challenge for Debayo to help clear Leeds’ lines
CHANCE LEEDS
3: Crew curls one over the bar from the edge of the box after a good run forward through the middle from Snowdon who then teed Crew up with a pass to the left.
Underway
1: Updates to follow here
Here we go then
Players out at Thorp Arch. Derby to kick us off.
All set at Thorp Arch
Charlie Crew captain. A handful of players from the under-18s side that have booked their place in the FA Youth Cup final involved.
Leeds team
Van den Heuvel, Cresswell, Debayo, Lopata-White, Godden, Chadwick, Crew (C), Chambers, Richards, Snowdon, Thomas. Subs: Christy, Moore, Monteiro, Ferguson, Coleman.
1pm kick-off
For Leeds under-21s v Derby under-21s at Thorp Arch today, blustery, very. And potentially wet too.
