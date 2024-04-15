Leeds United under-21s v Derby County under-21s live: Early team news, big Whites chance

Scott Gardner’s side have not played since falling to a 4-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend, a result which left them bottom of the 26-team Premier League Two table after 16 games played. Leeds , though, now have the chance to climb the ladder with this afternoon’s visit of Derby who themselves are second-bottom, just two points ahead of the Whites who also have a game in hand.

Leeds have games in hand on the six teams above them and victory against Derby would also take Gardner’s side level on points with third-bottom Leicester City who are three points ahead of United but also having played two games more. Here, we will bring you team news as soon as it lands followed by updates and analysis from the 1pm kick-off at Thorp Arch which presents the fourth-last league game of the season for the young Whites.