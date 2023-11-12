Leeds United under-21s v Chelsea under-21s - recap and analysis
Leeds United's under-21s faced Chelsea's under-21s at York
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United's under-21s take on Chelsea's under-21s in a Premier League Cup clash today in a 1pm kick-off.
Michael Skubala’s young Whites will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's surprise 7-1 league loss at home to Crystal Palace which brought an abrupt end to a good recent run.
Attention now turns to the Premier League Cup, in which the Whites sit second in Group D after two wins from two games. Chelsea are just ahead of Leeds on goal difference.
The Whites and Blues will face off in a 1pm kick-off at the LNER Community Stadium in York and we will bring you live updates and analysis from York here.
Leeds under-21s v Chelsea under-21s recap
Key Events
- Premier League Cup tie
- 1pm kick-off at LNER Community Stadium in York
Good morning!
From the LNER Community Stadium in York.
The scene in York
Stage is set
Leeds team
Leeds United under-21s v Chelsea under-21s: Christy, Moore (c), Debayo, Mullen, Ferguson, Gyabi, Crew, Carole, Allen, McGurk, Joseph. Subs: Grainger, Snowdon, Monteiro, Thomas, Sutcliffe. #lufc
Warm ups, Joseph's attire says it all about the temperature
Chelsea team and bench
Chelsea under-21s: Beach, Wilson, Gilchrist, Williams, Boniface, Rak-Sakyi, George, Tauriainen, Stutter, Castledine, Washington. Subs: Gee, Merrick, Akomeh, Duberry, Morgan.
Lewis Bate
Is the notable absentee from the Leeds squad but the Whites often change things up and give other players a chance in the cup ties.
All set
Maybe a couple of hundred people here at York, possibly a bit more, on a cold Sunday afternoon.
Here we go
Players out
Minute's silence
On remembrance Sunday and the Last Post.