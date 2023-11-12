Leeds United under-21s v Chelsea under-21s - recap and analysis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's under-21s take on Chelsea's under-21s in a Premier League Cup clash today in a 1pm kick-off.

Michael Skubala’s young Whites will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's surprise 7-1 league loss at home to Crystal Palace which brought an abrupt end to a good recent run.

Attention now turns to the Premier League Cup, in which the Whites sit second in Group D after two wins from two games. Chelsea are just ahead of Leeds on goal difference.