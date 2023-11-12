Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United under-21s v Chelsea under-21s - recap and analysis

Leeds United's under-21s faced Chelsea's under-21s at York

Published 12th Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 18:18 GMT
Leeds United's under-21s take on Chelsea's under-21s in a Premier League Cup clash today in a 1pm kick-off.

Michael Skubala’s young Whites will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's surprise 7-1 league loss at home to Crystal Palace which brought an abrupt end to a good recent run.

Attention now turns to the Premier League Cup, in which the Whites sit second in Group D after two wins from two games. Chelsea are just ahead of Leeds on goal difference.

The Whites and Blues will face off in a 1pm kick-off at the LNER Community Stadium in York and we will bring you live updates and analysis from York here.

Leeds under-21s v Chelsea under-21s recap

11:39 GMT

Good morning!

From the LNER Community Stadium in York.

11:51 GMT

11:53 GMT

12:05 GMT

Leeds team

Leeds United under-21s v Chelsea under-21s: Christy, Moore (c), Debayo, Mullen, Ferguson, Gyabi, Crew, Carole, Allen, McGurk, Joseph. Subs: Grainger, Snowdon, Monteiro, Thomas, Sutcliffe. #lufc

12:24 GMT

12:29 GMT

Chelsea team and bench

Chelsea under-21s: Beach, Wilson, Gilchrist, Williams, Boniface, Rak-Sakyi, George, Tauriainen, Stutter, Castledine, Washington. Subs: Gee, Merrick, Akomeh, Duberry, Morgan.

12:31 GMT

Lewis Bate

Is the notable absentee from the Leeds squad but the Whites often change things up and give other players a chance in the cup ties.

12:52 GMT

All set

Maybe a couple of hundred people here at York, possibly a bit more, on a cold Sunday afternoon.

12:58 GMT

Here we go

Players out

13:02 GMT

Minute's silence

On remembrance Sunday and the Last Post.

