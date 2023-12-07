Leeds United under-21s 1 Sparta Prague under-21s 3: Recap from end-to-end clash in York

Tonight’s Premier League International Cup contest will mark United’s first game since the departure of former under-21s boss Michael Skubala who left the role to become new head coach of League One side Lincoln City. Whites under-18s boss Scott Gardner has since taken the reins of the club's under-21s on an interim basis and this evening’s 7pm kick-off at the LNER Community Stadium in York will mark his first game at the helm. Leeds have made a perfect start to this season’s Premier League International Cup in which the young Whites have won both of their first two games against OGC Nice and Hertha Berlin. Those two victories have left United second out of the eight teams in Group A, three points behind leaders Wolves but with a game in hand. The top two from Groups A, B and C will qualify directly to the quarter-finals knock-out stages along with the two best third-placed sides. Group A consists of Leeds, PSV, Hertha, Nice, Sparta, Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers but the English sides do not play each other in the group stages in which all games are held on English soil. Sparta currently sit second-bottom in the group but the Czech side have only played one game which produced a 2-1 defeat at leaders Wolves. Tonight’s game is not being shown on LUTV but we will be present at the LNER Community Stadium in York to bring you early team news followed by match updates, analysis and reaction from the 7pm start.