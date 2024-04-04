A huge weekend obviously awaits as Leeds United head for Coventry City but we have hotfooted it from Daniel Farke’s pre-Coventry press conference at Thorp Arch to Elland Road for tonight’s FA Youth Cup semi-final versus Millwall’s under-18s in a 7pm start. Expecting well over 10,000 here as the young Whites look to book their place in the final against Manchester City. Team news here when it lands as Leeds look to win the competition for a third time in their history. It will be interesting to see if Charlie Crew is involved having made the first team bench for United’s last two games. He has started all four games as part of this fine cup run so far.