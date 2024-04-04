Leeds United under-18s v Millwall under-18s live: FA Youth Cup semi-final, team news, ticket and stream details
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you early team news, pre-match build-up and starting line-ups followed by match updates and analysis as Rob Etherington’s side look to book their place in the final. This evening’s showdown is a 7pm kick-off for which nearly 10,000 tickets had already been sold as of early Wednesday evening. Tickets are priced at £6 adults and £3 for concessions. The winners of tonight’s contest will face Manchester City’s under-18s in the final after City’s youngsters recorded a 1-0 win against Bristol City’s under-18s in Tuesday’s first semi-final.
FA Youth Cup semi-final: Leeds United under-18s v Millwall under-18s live
Key Events
- 7pm kick-off at Elland Road
Where can I watch?
The game is being shown live on LUTV and also streamed by the FA on The FA Player. We will have live updates and analysis here throughout the night and, hopefully, some wining reaction afterwards too.
Leeds arrivals
Millwall
Are 5th in the Under-18s Professional Development League South which is the tier below where Leeds are in the Under-18s Premier League North in which they sit 6th. All things being equal, you would have to make the young Whites favourites.
Arrivals
Millwall’s players checking out the pitch and just about every player has their phone out to capture the moment as they take in Elland Road and its surroundings.
A big night
A huge weekend obviously awaits as Leeds United head for Coventry City but we have hotfooted it from Daniel Farke’s pre-Coventry press conference at Thorp Arch to Elland Road for tonight’s FA Youth Cup semi-final versus Millwall’s under-18s in a 7pm start. Expecting well over 10,000 here as the young Whites look to book their place in the final against Manchester City. Team news here when it lands as Leeds look to win the competition for a third time in their history. It will be interesting to see if Charlie Crew is involved having made the first team bench for United’s last two games. He has started all four games as part of this fine cup run so far.
Good evening from Elland Road!
Class of 2024 chasing club hat-trick
Ticket details
Nearly 10,000 tickets had already been sold for tonight’s semi-final as of early Wednesday evening. Tickets are priced at £6 for adults and £3 for concessions.
