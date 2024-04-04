Live

Leeds United under-18s v Millwall under-18s live: FA Youth Cup semi-final, first-team squad member starts

Leeds United’s under-18s take in a big night at Elland Road this evening as they face Millwall’s under-18s in the semi-final of the FA Youth Cup.
Lee Sobot
Lee Sobot
Published 4th Apr 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 18:35 BST
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you early team news, pre-match build-up and starting line-ups followed by match updates and analysis as Rob Etherington’s side look to book their place in the final. This evening’s showdown is a 7pm kick-off for which nearly 10,000 tickets had already been sold as of early Wednesday evening. Tickets are priced at £6 adults and £3 for concessions. The winners of tonight’s contest will face Manchester City’s under-18s in the final after City’s youngsters recorded a 1-0 win against Bristol City’s under-18s in Tuesday’s first semi-final.

FA Youth Cup semi-final: Leeds United under-18s v Millwall under-18s live

Key Events

  • 7pm kick-off at Elland Road
19:50 BST

Half time

Well played Leeds, 2-1 up

19:50 BST

Late Millwall pressure

Free kick and now a corner

19:49 BST

Fine defending and tackle

45 + 4: By forward Chambers as Millwall look to serve up one last attack after a series of challenges flying in.

19:47 BST

Chance Leeds, excellent from Crew

45 + 2: Lovely control again in the middle, then beats is man and slides in Lane whose shot is saved by Penney, really neat play by Crew

19:46 BST

Chance Leeds

45 + 1: Lane from the edge of the box, arcs it wide but not a bad attempt

19:45 BST

Added time

Five minutes here in the pouring rain

19:44 BST

Leeds comfy

44: Only 2-1 but well on top and not much threat from Millwall who probably could have done with scoring again when they had Leeds on the ropes for a few minutes

19:39 BST

Full blooded challenge

40: Between Massey and Leeds’ Toulson, neither held back but both came out of it fine

19:37 BST

Very alert

37: Charlie Crewe, continually scanning about to check where players are and where Millwall players are, keen not to lose his man, he is standing out here after McDonald’s bright start

19:33 BST

Had to be him didn't it?!

31: A bullet finish, from a Leeds corner, not properly cleared, out to Crew who smashes home a terrific powerful low volley through bodies, a proper no nonsense finish.

