Leeds United under-18s v Millwall under-18s live: FA Youth Cup semi-final, first-team squad member starts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you early team news, pre-match build-up and starting line-ups followed by match updates and analysis as Rob Etherington’s side look to book their place in the final. This evening’s showdown is a 7pm kick-off for which nearly 10,000 tickets had already been sold as of early Wednesday evening. Tickets are priced at £6 adults and £3 for concessions. The winners of tonight’s contest will face Manchester City’s under-18s in the final after City’s youngsters recorded a 1-0 win against Bristol City’s under-18s in Tuesday’s first semi-final.
FA Youth Cup semi-final: Leeds United under-18s v Millwall under-18s live
Key Events
- 7pm kick-off at Elland Road
Half time
Well played Leeds, 2-1 up
Late Millwall pressure
Free kick and now a corner
Fine defending and tackle
45 + 4: By forward Chambers as Millwall look to serve up one last attack after a series of challenges flying in.
Chance Leeds, excellent from Crew
45 + 2: Lovely control again in the middle, then beats is man and slides in Lane whose shot is saved by Penney, really neat play by Crew
Chance Leeds
45 + 1: Lane from the edge of the box, arcs it wide but not a bad attempt
Added time
Five minutes here in the pouring rain
Leeds comfy
44: Only 2-1 but well on top and not much threat from Millwall who probably could have done with scoring again when they had Leeds on the ropes for a few minutes
Full blooded challenge
40: Between Massey and Leeds’ Toulson, neither held back but both came out of it fine
Very alert
37: Charlie Crewe, continually scanning about to check where players are and where Millwall players are, keen not to lose his man, he is standing out here after McDonald’s bright start
Had to be him didn't it?!
31: A bullet finish, from a Leeds corner, not properly cleared, out to Crew who smashes home a terrific powerful low volley through bodies, a proper no nonsense finish.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.