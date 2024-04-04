Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you early team news, pre-match build-up and starting line-ups followed by match updates and analysis as Rob Etherington’s side look to book their place in the final. This evening’s showdown is a 7pm kick-off for which nearly 10,000 tickets had already been sold as of early Wednesday evening. Tickets are priced at £6 adults and £3 for concessions. The winners of tonight’s contest will face Manchester City’s under-18s in the final after City’s youngsters recorded a 1-0 win against Bristol City’s under-18s in Tuesday’s first semi-final.