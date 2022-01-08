The Whites youngsters took on the Black Cats at the Academy of Light in their latest Under-18s Premier League fixture and fell to a 7-5 defeat in which they ended the contest with ten men.

United forward Luca Thomas bagged a hat-trick, completing his treble with a second half spot kick, but Leeds had earlier seen goalkeeper Harry Christy shown a straight red card in first-half stoppage time

Leeds were 2-1 up at the time via a Thomas brace either side of a Harry Gardiner strike for the hosts but the Black Cats then found themselves leading 3-2 at the interval after Gardiner had netted two penalties in added time to complete a first-half hat-trick.

DOZEN GOALS: Between Leeds United's under-18s and Sunderland's under-18s at the Black Cats' Academy of Light. Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images.

Jenson Arron Jones then put the Black Cats 4-2 up in the 58th minute, only for United to pull a goal back within 60 seconds through Jay Buchan.

But Gardiner then bagged his fourth goal of the game to put the hosts 5-3 in front three minutes after the hour and Sunderland then netted a sixth two minutes later through Chris Rigg.

Leeds hit back once again through a Ben Andreucci strike just two minutes later to make the scoreline 6-4 and Tomas then reduced the deficit to a single goal when completing his treble in the 77th minute from the penalty spot.

Sunderland, though, restored a two-goal cushion when netting the game's 12th and final goal through Jake Waters with eight minutes left.

Keenan Carole bagged two assists for Leeds who were captained by Cian Coleman.

