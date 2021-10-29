Leeds United U23s 2-3 Arsenal U23s - LIVE BLOG: Updates as Whites search for first home win
Leeds United's Under-23s squad return to Premier League 2 action on Friday night with the visit of Arsenal.
Mark Jackson's side will host the Gunners at Elland Road this evening as United's development squad return to LS11 for the first time this season.
A big crowd is expected at the club's home ground and we'll have all the latest right here on our matchday blog.
Leeds are searching for a first home win of the campaign and sit seventh in the top tier of the PL2. Arsenal are third - with both teams having played nine matches.
Follow all the latest below as we bring you pre-match build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction:
U23s live - Leeds United v Arsenal (Elland Road)
Last updated: Friday, 29 October, 2021, 20:50
- Leeds U23s host Arsenal in Premier League 2 action
- Whites take on Gunners at Elland Road with big crowd expected
- United searching for first home league win of 21/22
- Leeds sit 7th, Arsenal are third
- Kick-off in LS11 is at 7pm
- LIVE SCORE: Leeds United 2-4 Arsenal (second half)
Four minutes added on
90. We’re into added time... it’s all come undone for Leeds after the break. The seconds are ticking away.
Arsenal free-kick
88. Really good shooting opportunity, this. Balogun standing over it about 20-yards from goal... and it whistles past the far post. That was close. Klaesson was stood still.
Arsenal make it four
85. Arsenal break at deadly pace. Lovely stuff from Balogun. He leaves Moore on the floor and squares it to Lopez who slots home. Couldn’t miss. 2-4
GOAL ARSENAL
Lopez scores...
ARSENAL CHANCE
84. Arsenal chance... Biereth again misses a golden opportunity inside the box. Head in hands again.
Leeds attack
83. Greenwood runs at the Arsenal defence. There’s not much on... so he shoots and it’s a tame effort. It flies past the far post and is never troubling the goal.
KLAESSON SAVE
82. Nice move from Arsenal. They work it down the left... a low shot is fired at goal and it’s well saved by Klaesson who read the effort.
Arsenal frustrating Leeds
81. Leeds just cannot seem to get the ball at the moment... United struggling to keep it whenever they eventually get it back.
Klaesson goes down
77. The Leeds stopper grabs the ball and is then taken down by an Arsenal forward as he tries an early throw. He’s not happy. Play restarts and Arsenal win another corner. Not happening for Leeds at the moment.
Arsenal corner
76. Kenneh concedes it... Taylor-Hart again causing problems for Leeds.