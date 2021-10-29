Leeds United U23s 0-0 Arsenal U23s - LIVE BLOG: Updates as Junior Firpo makes injury return at Elland Road
Leeds United's Under-23s squad return to Premier League 2 action on Friday night with the visit of Arsenal.
Mark Jackson's side will host the Gunners at Elland Road this evening as United's development squad return to LS11 for the first time this season.
A big crowd is expected at the club's home ground and we'll have all the latest right here on our matchday blog.
Leeds are searching for a first home win of the campaign and sit seventh in the top tier of the PL2. Arsenal are third - with both teams having played nine matches.
Follow all the latest below as we bring you pre-match build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction:
Leeds attack
9. Leeds win the ball back in the middle... it’s Cresswell again. He releases Dean down the right and the striker is caught in two minds. He tries to lift it at goal but it’s a poor effort and over the bar.
Leeds attack
8. Lovely move from Leeds. Cresswell starts it at the back as he steps inside... Dean crosses low and Greenwood tries to flick an effort on goal. It’s tame.
Leeds offside
6. Miller now shoots over from inside the box. Clever back heel from Dean found him. Flag was raised, though. Arsenal struggling to get out early on.
Leeds chance
5. Cresswell makes a lovely run... he loses his man and heads over the bar. Head in hands. It was a free header.
LEEDS CHANCE
4. Kenneh wins the ball back in midfield. He threads a lovely ball through to Summerville. He is in... but Hein saves well. Corner.
Leeds attack
3. Bate drives at the Arsenal defence. Miller is down the left and delivers but Hein catches the cross.
Three at the back for Leeds
2. Early signs are it’s a three at the back for Leeds tonight. Moore, Kenneh and Cresswell as the three centre-backs.
KICK-OFF
1. We’re underway at Elland Road... Leeds kick-off.
Here come the teams
Leeds United and Arsenal emerge from the Elland Road tunnel. Updates to come...
Kick-off approaching
7pm KO here at Elland Road. Both teams are back in the changing room after their respective warm-ups.