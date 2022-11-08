Leeds United U21s half-season player ratings and picture gallery as new stars shine
Every Leeds United Under-21 player’s average rating at the halfway point of the 2022/23 season
Leeds’ Under-21s face a two-month break between competitive fixtures after this week’s 4-2 win over Newcastle United in Premier League 2 Division 2. The young Whites’ next game is currently scheduled for January 9, 2023 as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar calls a halt to all Premier League-affiliated competitions.
United’s Under-21 group are top of PL2 Division 2 by six points and unbeaten in their nine league games so far this season. Although, the team were knocked out of the Papa John’s Trophy at the group stage, after failing to beat Bolton Wanderers or Crewe Alexandra.
YEP reporter Joe Donnohue has recorded player ratings for each game and at the halfway stage of the campaign, calculated an average rating for each player to have featured in four-or-more Leeds Under-21 fixtures this season.