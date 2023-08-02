A statement on the Premier League’s website on Wednesday afternoon read: “The PL2 competition has undergone changes this season, with all teams now playing in one division rather than there being a split of two divisions.

“The league is made up of clubs with Category One Academies. At present there are 26 such clubs, which is one more than the 2022/23 season.

“Twenty Matchweeks will take place, with each team playing 20 regular-season matches throughout the season.

“Teams will play one match against each club in their own seeding pot, which is based on performances over the past three seasons. They will also face three to five teams in all of the other pots either home or away.

“Results (three points for a win and one point for a draw) will generate a table ranking for the 26 teams. After the regular season of 20 Matchweeks has been completed, the top 16 teams will qualify for a single elimination playoff.

“Teams will be drawn against each other based on their league positions, for example the team finishing first facing the team that finished 16th. These will be one-off elimination matches with the higher-seeded team at home.”

Leeds United’s Under-21s were promoted from PL2 Division 2 last season via the play-offs but will now face teams from both divisions as the competition becomes one 26-team league. Here are the youngsters’ fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign:

11/08/23 - Brighton vs Leeds - Amex Training Centre - 7pm

18/08/23 - Man Utd vs Leeds - Leigh Sports Village - 7pm

25/08/23 - Leeds vs West Ham - Thorp Arch (tbc) - 7pm

01/09/23 - Leeds vs Stoke - Thorp Arch (tbc) - 7pm

22/09/23 - Reading vs Leeds - Select Car Leasing Stadium - 7pm

02/10/23 - Wolves vs Leeds - Aggborough Stadium - 7pm

29/10/23 - Leeds vs Liverpool - Thorp Arch (tbc) - 1pm

03/11/23 - Leeds vs Palace - Thorp Arch (tbc) - 7pm

04/12/23 - Newcastle vs Leeds - Northumberland FA - 7pm

18/12/23 - Spurs vs Leeds - Lamex Stadium - 7pm

15/01/24 - Leeds vs Everton - Thorp Arch (tbc) - 7pm

29/01/24 - Leeds vs Sunderland - Thorp Arch (tbc) - 7pm

09/02/24 - Arsenal vs Leeds - Meadow Park, Boreham Wood - 7pm

19/02/24 - Leeds vs Chelsea - Thorp Arch (tbc) - 7pm

04/03/24 - Leicester vs Leeds - Seagrave Training Facility - 7pm

08/03/24 - Leeds vs Norwich - Thorp Arch (tbc) - 7pm

15/03/24 - Leeds vs Fulham - Thorp Arch (tbc) - 7pm

08/04/24 - Forest vs Leeds - City Ground - 7pm

15/04/24 - Leeds vs Derby - Thorp Arch (tbc) - 7pm

29/04/24 - WBA vs Leeds - Keys Park, Hednesford - 7pm

Despite each of Leeds' ten home fixtures listed to be played at the club’s Thorp Arch training ground on the Premier League website, the YEP understands some fixtures may still be scheduled for York City’s LNER Community Stadium and Elland Road, as has been the case in previous campaigns.