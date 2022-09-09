Leeds’ game against West Bromwich Albion Under-21s at The Hawthorns this evening has been postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8.

Sporting events across the country have been cancelled on Friday as the nation enters a period of national mourning.

The Premier League are meeting this morning to discuss a plan for this weekend’s senior fixtures, with Leeds not scheduled to play until Monday evening against Nottingham Forest.

Leeds United's Under-21s fixture against West Bromwich Albion has been called off (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

A statement from Leeds United read: “West Bromwich Albion Under-21s against Leeds United Under-21s has been postponed, following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“The match was originally scheduled to take place at the Hawthorns on Friday 9th September, 7pm.