Leeds United U21s fixture called off following passing of Her Majesty The Queen
Leeds United’s Premier League 2 fixture with West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening has been postponed following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Leeds’ game against West Bromwich Albion Under-21s at The Hawthorns this evening has been postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8.
Sporting events across the country have been cancelled on Friday as the nation enters a period of national mourning.
The Premier League are meeting this morning to discuss a plan for this weekend’s senior fixtures, with Leeds not scheduled to play until Monday evening against Nottingham Forest.
A statement from Leeds United read: “West Bromwich Albion Under-21s against Leeds United Under-21s has been postponed, following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
“The match was originally scheduled to take place at the Hawthorns on Friday 9th September, 7pm.
“The game will now be rescheduled, which will be communicated to supporters when confirmed.”