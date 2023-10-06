Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Live

Leeds United U21s 4-1 Luton Town U21s highlights: Young Whites record convincing PL Cup win on home turf

Leeds United’s youngsters and head coach Michael Skubala welcome Luton to York this evening for their second outing in this season’s Premier League Cup.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 6th Oct 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 21:00 BST
Leeds host Luton in the PL Cup tonight (Pic: Getty)Leeds host Luton in the PL Cup tonight (Pic: Getty)
Leeds host Luton in the PL Cup tonight (Pic: Getty)

Leeds were victorious in their first PL Cup fixture of the season, defeating Colchester United at this ground last month.

Skubala’s side were beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers’ U21s in their last Premier League 2 game but have begun the season well, picking up wins in three different competitions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some of Leeds’ U21s will head off on international duty following tonight’s game, including Jeremiah Mullen (Scotland U21) and Charlie Allen (Northern Ireland U21), both of whom have been key players at the start of 2023/24.

Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm.

Leeds United U21s 4-1 Luton Town U21s LIVE

Show new updates
20:55 BST

FT: Leeds 4-1 Luton

Leeds deserved winners. Two wins from two in the PL Cup now. A goal and pair of assists by Sean McGurk; Charlie Allen bright, as were Luca Thomas, Keenan Carole, Darko Gyabi, Kris Moore & Diogo Monteiro.

Top performance.

20:51 BST

Yellow for Leeds

90+1’ Monteiro booked

20:47 BST

Killing time

87’ Gyabi down receiving treatment after attempting an overhead kick. Awkward one. We’ve all been there, Darko.

20:44 BST

GOOOOOALLLLL! 4-1 Bate

83’ Kris Moore robs Andros Townsend in the middle of the park, plays to Lewis Bate, he passes to Joe Snowdon and then gets it back in space on the left-hand side of the box. Rounds the ‘keeper and chips into the empty net.

20:38 BST

Decisive defending

77’ Van den Heuvel and Kris Moore on hand to deny Luton a flicked effort finding the back of the net. Slick move, slick finish but VDH rushes out, gets enough on it and Moore cleans up.

20:32 BST

Leeds sub

72’ McGurk off; Snowdon on

20:29 BST

Close

69’ Bate into McGurk and the latter hits the side-netting after feinting well with his body. Speed and tempo coming through these two.

20:27 BST

Leeds subs

67’ Douglas on; Allen off. Mullen on; Coleman off.

20:24 BSTUpdated 20:25 BST

Rapid fire yellows

64’ Cian Coleman the latest in the book for Leeds. Foul on the near side. Luton free-kick. Fired in low to VDH’s near post but the Whites stopper is equal to it. Corner ball.

20:23 BST

Pushing and shoving

63’ Gyabi and Piesold yellow carded for an altercation off the ball in the middle of the park.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LutonYorkLeeds