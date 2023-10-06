Leeds United U21s 4-1 Luton Town U21s highlights: Young Whites record convincing PL Cup win on home turf
Leeds were victorious in their first PL Cup fixture of the season, defeating Colchester United at this ground last month.
Skubala’s side were beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers’ U21s in their last Premier League 2 game but have begun the season well, picking up wins in three different competitions.
Some of Leeds’ U21s will head off on international duty following tonight’s game, including Jeremiah Mullen (Scotland U21) and Charlie Allen (Northern Ireland U21), both of whom have been key players at the start of 2023/24.
Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm.
Leeds United U21s 4-1 Luton Town U21s LIVE
Key Events
- Allen, Thomas, McGurk and Bate score for Whites
- Burger levels for visitors
FT: Leeds 4-1 Luton
Leeds deserved winners. Two wins from two in the PL Cup now. A goal and pair of assists by Sean McGurk; Charlie Allen bright, as were Luca Thomas, Keenan Carole, Darko Gyabi, Kris Moore & Diogo Monteiro.
Top performance.
Yellow for Leeds
90+1’ Monteiro booked
Killing time
87’ Gyabi down receiving treatment after attempting an overhead kick. Awkward one. We’ve all been there, Darko.
GOOOOOALLLLL! 4-1 Bate
Decisive defending
77’ Van den Heuvel and Kris Moore on hand to deny Luton a flicked effort finding the back of the net. Slick move, slick finish but VDH rushes out, gets enough on it and Moore cleans up.
Leeds sub
72’ McGurk off; Snowdon on
Close
69’ Bate into McGurk and the latter hits the side-netting after feinting well with his body. Speed and tempo coming through these two.
Leeds subs
67’ Douglas on; Allen off. Mullen on; Coleman off.
Rapid fire yellows
64’ Cian Coleman the latest in the book for Leeds. Foul on the near side. Luton free-kick. Fired in low to VDH’s near post but the Whites stopper is equal to it. Corner ball.
Pushing and shoving
63’ Gyabi and Piesold yellow carded for an altercation off the ball in the middle of the park.