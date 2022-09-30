Leeds United U21s 4-0 Stoke City U21s highlights: Mateo Joseph hat-trick helps Whites to six unbeaten
Leeds United’s youngsters return to action with a home fixture against Premier League 2 Division 2 rivals Stoke City
Leeds’ Under-21 side can maintain their unbeaten start to the season by avoiding defeat against Stoke City this evening.
Tonight’s 7pm kick-off in York sees the young Whites take on the Potters in what is their first outing for two weeks following the international break.
Michael Skubala’s side currently top the PL2 Division 2 standings, while forward Sonny Perkins is joint-top goalscorer with six in his first five games for the club.
Keep up to date with all the action with our live, minute-by-minute match blog, including analysis, build-up, team news and full-time player ratings.
FT: Leeds U21s 4-0 Stoke U21s
Mateo Joseph hat-trick and Sonny Perkins with the other to keep up his scoring run. Can they do it on a cold, windy night against Stoke? Yeah, they can.
Into stoppage time
90’ Four added
Wants his goal
90’ Dean shoots straight at the ‘keeper from a free-kick
GOOOALLL 4-0 MATEO JOSEPH
83' Another hat-trick for Joseph. Second of the season. Drameh drives into the box after nicking possession, cuts it back and Joseph checks his run. Shoots firmly, 'keeper well-beaten. 4-0. Job done.
Comfortable
Leeds sub
77’
ON: Snowdon
OFF: Allen
73' Amari Miller skins the Stoke right-back and is hacked down. Yellow for his troubles.
Close one
71’ Rare opportunity for the visitors, flashed across Harry Christy’s box. No Stoke leg on the end of it, though, but there were bodies closing in
Stoke sub
70’
ON: Holland-Wilkinson
OFF: Lusakueno