Leeds United’s youngsters return to action with a home fixture against Premier League 2 Division 2 rivals Stoke City

By Joe Donnohue
Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:03 pm

Leeds’ Under-21 side can maintain their unbeaten start to the season by avoiding defeat against Stoke City this evening.

Tonight’s 7pm kick-off in York sees the young Whites take on the Potters in what is their first outing for two weeks following the international break.

Michael Skubala’s side currently top the PL2 Division 2 standings, while forward Sonny Perkins is joint-top goalscorer with six in his first five games for the club.

Leeds U21s take on Stoke City at the LNER Community Stadium in York (Pic: Getty)

Keep up to date with all the action with our live, minute-by-minute match blog, including analysis, build-up, team news and full-time player ratings.

Leeds United U21s 4-0 Stoke City U21s highlights: Mateo Joseph hat-trick helps Whites to six unbeaten

Last updated: Friday, 30 September, 2022, 20:53

Friday, 30 September, 2022, 20:53

FT: Leeds U21s 4-0 Stoke U21s

Mateo Joseph hat-trick and Sonny Perkins with the other to keep up his scoring run. Can they do it on a cold, windy night against Stoke? Yeah, they can.

Friday, 30 September, 2022, 20:48

Into stoppage time

90’ Four added

Friday, 30 September, 2022, 20:47

Wants his goal

90’ Dean shoots straight at the ‘keeper from a free-kick

Friday, 30 September, 2022, 20:42

GOOOALLL 4-0 MATEO JOSEPH

83' Another hat-trick for Joseph. Second of the season. Drameh drives into the box after nicking possession, cuts it back and Joseph checks his run. Shoots firmly, 'keeper well-beaten. 4-0. Job done.

Friday, 30 September, 2022, 20:40

Scare

Friday, 30 September, 2022, 20:40

Comfortable

Friday, 30 September, 2022, 20:35

Leeds sub

77’

ON: Snowdon

OFF: Allen

Friday, 30 September, 2022, 20:31

Yellow

73' Amari Miller skins the Stoke right-back and is hacked down. Yellow for his troubles.

Friday, 30 September, 2022, 20:29

Close one

71’ Rare opportunity for the visitors, flashed across Harry Christy’s box. No Stoke leg on the end of it, though, but there were bodies closing in

Friday, 30 September, 2022, 20:28

Stoke sub

70’

ON: Holland-Wilkinson

OFF: Lusakueno

