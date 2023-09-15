Michael Skubala’s Under-21s are looking to carry their fine league form into the Premier League Cup this evening as Leeds United’s youngsters begin their campaign in the competition.

Leeds have been drawn against Colchester, Chelsea and Luton Town in Group D of this year’s Premier League Cup, one of three competitions the youngsters will participate in during 2023/24.

Skubala’s youngsters have begun the season in sterling form, winning three of their opening four Premier League 2 fixtures and sit seventh after wins over Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Stoke City.

Tonight sees League Two outfit Colchester send their Under-21s to the LNER Community Stadium. The U’s are not a Category One academy setup, therefore do not qualify for the elite 26-team PL2 division Leeds currently compete in. Instead, they are participants of the Under-23 Professional Development League – South Section, in which they have won two and lost three of their opening five this season.