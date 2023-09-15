Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United U21s 3-2 Colchester United U21s highlights: Bate stunner helps Whites win PL Cup opener

Michael Skubala’s Under-21s are looking to carry their fine league form into the Premier League Cup this evening as Leeds United’s youngsters begin their campaign in the competition.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 15th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 21:00 BST
Leeds have been drawn against Colchester, Chelsea and Luton Town in Group D of this year’s Premier League Cup, one of three competitions the youngsters will participate in during 2023/24.

Skubala’s youngsters have begun the season in sterling form, winning three of their opening four Premier League 2 fixtures and sit seventh after wins over Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Stoke City.

Tonight sees League Two outfit Colchester send their Under-21s to the LNER Community Stadium. The U’s are not a Category One academy setup, therefore do not qualify for the elite 26-team PL2 division Leeds currently compete in. Instead, they are participants of the Under-23 Professional Development League – South Section, in which they have won two and lost three of their opening five this season.

Team news, goal and score updates, as well as live coverage of the 21s here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm.

Leeds United U21 vs Colchester United U21 LIVE

20:59 BST

FT: Leeds 3-2 Colchester

Made hard work of it but can’t argue with three points in their PL Cup opener. Good subs by Skubala at the break to change things - three well-taken goals from Gyabi, Bate and McGurk. Enjoy your weekends, onto Millwall.

20:54 BST

Into stoppages

90’ Five minutes added on. Leeds in front, only just. Cooper shoots for Colchester and it whistles past the post, fortunately out for a goal kick. Leeds letting the visitors dictate a bit late on. 3-2.

20:52 BST

Hang on, lads

89’ Colchester dictating the game late on. Both teams tiring quickly.

20:47 BST

Stay alert

84’ Ombang puts Debayo under pressure with a short pass in the penalty area; the defender doesn’t deal with it and Colchester have a shooting opportunity which they fire into the side-netting. Can’t give the visitors a sniff.

20:46 BST

Changes for both sides

83’ Aman replaces skipper Kennedy, while Scott Godden comes on for Ferguson.

20:43 BST

Colchester sub

80’ Oliver on for Lowe.

20:37 BST

Colchester yellow

74’ Yates booked for hauling down McFadden.

20:35 BST

Colchester sub

72’ Marcel-Dilaver on for Frankie Terry, who I’m reliably informed is a relative of John.

20:32 BST

Yellow

70’ Leeds’ Spencer cautioned for a mistimed challenge near the touchline. Needless.

20:31 BST

GOOOOOALLLL! McGurk 3-2

68’ Kris Moore speeds forward, plays in Allen who beats his man for pace and unleashes a low drive which ricochets back off the post. McGurk picks up the loose ball, cuts onto his left and finds the bottom-right-hand corner. Nice.

