Leeds United U21s 3-2 Colchester United U21s highlights: Bate stunner helps Whites win PL Cup opener
Leeds have been drawn against Colchester, Chelsea and Luton Town in Group D of this year’s Premier League Cup, one of three competitions the youngsters will participate in during 2023/24.
Skubala’s youngsters have begun the season in sterling form, winning three of their opening four Premier League 2 fixtures and sit seventh after wins over Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Stoke City.
Tonight sees League Two outfit Colchester send their Under-21s to the LNER Community Stadium. The U’s are not a Category One academy setup, therefore do not qualify for the elite 26-team PL2 division Leeds currently compete in. Instead, they are participants of the Under-23 Professional Development League – South Section, in which they have won two and lost three of their opening five this season.
Team news, goal and score updates, as well as live coverage of the 21s here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm.
Leeds United U21 vs Colchester United U21 LIVE
FT: Leeds 3-2 Colchester
Made hard work of it but can’t argue with three points in their PL Cup opener. Good subs by Skubala at the break to change things - three well-taken goals from Gyabi, Bate and McGurk. Enjoy your weekends, onto Millwall.
Into stoppages
90’ Five minutes added on. Leeds in front, only just. Cooper shoots for Colchester and it whistles past the post, fortunately out for a goal kick. Leeds letting the visitors dictate a bit late on. 3-2.
Hang on, lads
89’ Colchester dictating the game late on. Both teams tiring quickly.
Stay alert
84’ Ombang puts Debayo under pressure with a short pass in the penalty area; the defender doesn’t deal with it and Colchester have a shooting opportunity which they fire into the side-netting. Can’t give the visitors a sniff.
Changes for both sides
83’ Aman replaces skipper Kennedy, while Scott Godden comes on for Ferguson.
Colchester sub
80’ Oliver on for Lowe.
Colchester yellow
74’ Yates booked for hauling down McFadden.
Colchester sub
72’ Marcel-Dilaver on for Frankie Terry, who I’m reliably informed is a relative of John.
Yellow
70’ Leeds’ Spencer cautioned for a mistimed challenge near the touchline. Needless.
GOOOOOALLLL! McGurk 3-2
68’ Kris Moore speeds forward, plays in Allen who beats his man for pace and unleashes a low drive which ricochets back off the post. McGurk picks up the loose ball, cuts onto his left and finds the bottom-right-hand corner. Nice.