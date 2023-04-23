Leeds United U21s 3-1 Middlesbrough U21s highlights: Gray-inspired Whites seal win but PL2 title goes to final game
Leeds United’s Under-21 side could be crowned Premier League 2 Division 2 champions with a win over Middlesbrough this afternoon
The young Whites contest their penultimate game of the season today and could see the title and automatic promotion all wrapped up with a game to spare if they secure victory.
Leeds’ youngsters are guaranteed a play-off berth but will be eyeing first place having held top spot for the majority of the season. Due to fixture scheduling, Leeds come into this one in second place, after Nottingham Forest won on Friday night. Forest, however, have played all of their regular season matches and finish the campaign on 41 points, just two ahead of Leeds who have two matches remaining.
Today also sees fellow title challengers Southampton B in action in what will be their final game of the season. They take on Norwich City at 2pm. Should Leeds win and better Southampton’s result, they will be automatically promoted and lift the PL2 Div 2 title.
If Leeds fail to beat Middlesbrough, they could still be crowned champions with victory against West Bromwich Albion next Friday.
Kick-off from York’s LNER Community Stadium is at 2pm. Updates throughout the afternoon here.
Leeds U21s 3-1 Boro U21s LIVE
As it stands
FT: Leeds 3-1 Boro
Sub
SAVE
89' Stunning Van den Heuvel save to keep Leeds 3-1 up. Gitau volleys one low into the corner from around 12 yards but VDH is equal to it, denying the Boro captain with a strong right arm. Great reactions.
Oh, ref...
77' Officials having a DAY. Luca Thomas having his shirt pulled inside the box as he tries to shoot. Shot eventually blocked for a corner. Staff member in Boro's technical area turns around and puffs his cheeks out. Knows they've got away with one.
Boro sub
76’ Lennon on for Howells
Leeds changes
75’ Thomas and Crew on for McGurk and Allen
RED
GOOOOOOOALLLLLL PERKINS 3-1
'He got that dawg in him’
61' Gray into the book for an overzealous, lunging tackle. He's really got the bit between his teeth today. Moments earlier he'd evaded two Boro men with a neat turn and backheel through pressure.