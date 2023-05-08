Leeds United U21s 2-1 Aston Villa U21 live: Youngsters come from behind to clinch play-off final spot as Rutter features
Leeds United Under-21s’ bid for promotion from Premier League 2 Division 2 continues this evening in their one-legged play-off semi-final fixture against Aston Villa at Elland Road
The young Whites suffered the disappointment of losing out on automatic promotion late last month, falling to a 2-1 defeat by fellow play-off contestants West Bromwich Albion when a draw would have secured the title and a place in Division 1 next season.
As a consequence, Paco Gallardo’s young side drop into the play-offs which begin this evening. Leeds are potentially 90 minutes from another promotion showdown, should they defeat Tony Carss’ Villans on home turf.
Tonight’s fixture will go to extra time and then penalties if scores are level at full-time and after 120 minutes, respectively. The victor will face either Nottingham Forest or West Brom in a play-off final to be played at Elland Road, permitting Leeds qualify and scheduling does not clash with first-team fixtures.
Leeds’ semi-final will not be streamed by LUTV, however live match updates are available here throughout the evening, beginning with build-up and team news. Kick-off is at 7pm.
Leeds U21s 2-1 Villa U21s LIVE
Finalists
FT: Leeds are into the PL2 play-off final
See it through
Five mins from a play-off final
Leeds sub
Villa sub
84’ Afoka on for Patterson
Over the top
81' Hayden Lindley's effort flies over the crossbar for the visitors. Charlie Allen also replaced by Connor Ferguson at left-back. Leeds sitting deeper now, inviting pressure but Villa haven't come up with an answer, yet.
Subs
71’ Rutter off to applause from the West Stand. Charlie Crew replaces him. McGurk off for Luca Thomas, as well.
Raikhy replaced by Kellyman for the visitors
Stoppage
66’ Stoppage in play so Rutter and a Villa man can receive treatment. Frenchman went into a tackle wholeheartedly and appears to have hurt himself in the process.
Yellows
59’ Kris Moore booked for a textbook yellow card foul inside Villa’s half. Mullen also picked up a yellow earlier.