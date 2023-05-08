The young Whites suffered the disappointment of losing out on automatic promotion late last month, falling to a 2-1 defeat by fellow play-off contestants West Bromwich Albion when a draw would have secured the title and a place in Division 1 next season.

As a consequence, Paco Gallardo’s young side drop into the play-offs which begin this evening. Leeds are potentially 90 minutes from another promotion showdown, should they defeat Tony Carss’ Villans on home turf.

Tonight’s fixture will go to extra time and then penalties if scores are level at full-time and after 120 minutes, respectively. The victor will face either Nottingham Forest or West Brom in a play-off final to be played at Elland Road, permitting Leeds qualify and scheduling does not clash with first-team fixtures.

Leeds' U21s host Aston Villa in their PL2 play-off semi-final tonight (Pic: Getty)