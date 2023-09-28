Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United U21s 2-0 OGC Nice U21s highlights: McGurk and Allen get Whites off to winning start in PL International Cup

Leeds United’s youngsters will test themselves against Nice at Elland Road this evening in their opening Premier League International Cup fixture of 2023/24.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 20:55 BST
Leeds host Nice at Elland Road in the PL International Cup this evening (Pic: Getty)Leeds host Nice at Elland Road in the PL International Cup this evening (Pic: Getty)
Leeds host Nice at Elland Road in the PL International Cup this evening (Pic: Getty)

Michael Skubala’s squad have been drawn in the eight-team Group A alongside Nice, Sparta Praha, PSV Eindhoven, Hertha Berlin, Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers’ youngsters.

The competition was introduced in 2014 to provide players in Category One academies across England with the opportunity to play against other elite European footballers within the same age group in a competitive environment.

This is the first year Leeds have entered the competition, and only the second edition since the coronavirus pandemic curtailed the tournament in 2019/20.

Twenty-four teams enter at the group stage, separated into three lots of eight. Teams finishing first or second in their respective groups automatically qualify for the quarter-final, while the two best third-placed sides also make up the last eight of the competition.

All fixtures are hosted in England, meaning Leeds are the home side for each of their four outings against the foreign opposition they will face during the group stage.

Leeds’ youngsters have been in good form this season, winning three of their opening five Premier League 2 fixtures, in the new 26-team, single-tiered PL2 division.

Build-up, team news, goal and score updates and live coverage here throughout the evening. Tonight’s fixture takes place at Elland Road and kicks off at 7pm.

Leeds United U21s 2-0 OGC Nice U21s LIVE

20:54 BST

FT: Leeds 2-0 Nice

Visitors not at the races. Leeds lacked a cutting edge for large parts but dominated the ball and made sure Nice were second best. A deserved win on the balance of play. Goals from Allen and McGurk. Bon voyage.

20:49 BST

Stoppages

90’ Five minutes added.

20:45 BST

Leeds subs

87’ McGurk and Allen off; Carole and Debayo on.

20:45 BST

GOOOOOOOOOALLLL! 2-0 McGurk

85’ A sniff of offside but it’s going to count. Thomas and Allen with the one-two down the right. Allen speeds away from his man and sends a lovely daisy-cutter into McGurk’s path. He takes a touch, sets himself and hits the back of the net from 12 yards. Five goals in six now.

20:41 BST

“Non"

82’ McGurk goes down in the Nice box, knee-sliding like a rockstar under a soft challenge. Referee doesn’t buy it, awards a goal kick. Good work to get Leeds up the pitch by Luca Thomas.

20:32 BST

GOOOOOALLLL! 1-0 Allen

72’ Boudache plays a loose pass across the edge of Nice’s penalty area which Bate picks up. A bit of a faux pas. Bate plays right to Allen whose shot is low and stings the ‘keeper’s hands. Thomas closes in under pressure and can’t reach the parry, but Allen is on hand to score from a tight angle.

20:30 BST

Leeds sub

71’ Ferguson on; Mullen off. Hjelde moves over to centre-half.

20:29 BSTUpdated 20:29 BST

This game needs a goal

70’ Boudache fouls McGurk on the edge of Nice’s penalty area. Shooting range.

McGurk lays it off to Allen, whose attempts is high and wide.

20:27 BST

A bit training exercise-y

69’ Nice. Lewis Bate hits the target. Game had been crying out for a decent attempt for a good ten minutes or so.

20:21 BST

Leeds sub

63’ Douglas off; Thomas on.

