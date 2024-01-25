Leeds' final fixture of this season's PL International Cup group stage could be their toughest yet as they take on reigning champions PSV Eindhoven tonight. The Dutch side are level on points with United, narrowly ahead of Leeds in Group A by the virtue of favourable goal difference and will be keen to defend their title in the Last Eight of the competition, having beaten Crystal Palace in the 2022/23 final.

Whoever wins this evening's game is guaranteed a place in the quarter final while a score-draw is likely to be enough for the visitors. Leeds, on the other hand, must either beat PSV, or draw having also scored at least three goals in the match, in order to go through to the next round as one of the best third place sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Groups A, B and C are made up of eight teams - four English PL2 sides and four foreign invitee clubs. Only the top two progress automatically to the quarters, while the two best teams finishing third in their respective groups also make it through. English clubs do not play each other, only foreign teams, and vice versa, meaning the group stage concludes once each participant has played four times.

Leeds and PSV have six points from three games, trailing Hertha Berlin with seven points from four matches and group winners Wolverhampton Wanderers who have picked up ten points.