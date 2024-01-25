Leeds United U21 vs PSV Eindhoven U21: Team news, goal and score updates in winner-takes-all European cup tie
Leeds United host PSV Eindhoven's 'Jong' side at the LNER Community Stadium in York this evening as they look to secure a place in the knockout round of the Premier League International Cup.
Leeds' final fixture of this season's PL International Cup group stage could be their toughest yet as they take on reigning champions PSV Eindhoven tonight. The Dutch side are level on points with United, narrowly ahead of Leeds in Group A by the virtue of favourable goal difference and will be keen to defend their title in the Last Eight of the competition, having beaten Crystal Palace in the 2022/23 final.
Whoever wins this evening's game is guaranteed a place in the quarter final while a score-draw is likely to be enough for the visitors. Leeds, on the other hand, must either beat PSV, or draw having also scored at least three goals in the match, in order to go through to the next round as one of the best third place sides.
Groups A, B and C are made up of eight teams - four English PL2 sides and four foreign invitee clubs. Only the top two progress automatically to the quarters, while the two best teams finishing third in their respective groups also make it through. English clubs do not play each other, only foreign teams, and vice versa, meaning the group stage concludes once each participant has played four times.
Leeds and PSV have six points from three games, trailing Hertha Berlin with seven points from four matches and group winners Wolverhampton Wanderers who have picked up ten points.
Permutations, build-up, team news, analysis and live match coverage here throughout the evening. Kick-off in York is at 7pm.
Leeds United U21 vs PSV Eindhoven U21 LIVE
A new face
Tonight will also be the first time Stewart Downing takes to the bench as a member of the U21s' backroom staff.
Team news shortly
Just under half an hour until we get team news.
Big opportunity for some of the 18s to step up and make a case for themselves in the U21 setup. Scott Gardner knows the younger group well from his time coaching them.
As it stands
1. Wolves - 10pts
2. Hertha Berlin - 7pts
3. PSV - 6pts
4. Leeds - 6pts
5. Nottingham Forest - 6pts
6. Sparta Prague - 3pts
7. Blackburn Rovers - 3pts
8. OGC Nice - 0pts
Leeds cannot be caught by any of the sides below them, while Wolves and Hertha Berlin have both played all of their games, meaning tonight's a straight shootout between United and PSV for a place in the top two.
He's back
Which reminds us, Sonny Perkins is back in the fold since returning from his loan spell at Oxford United. The young forward hardly featured for Des Buckingham's outfit during the first half of the season and the decision has been taken for him to continue his development at Thorp Arch.
Real chance for him to be this team's protagonist during the second half of the campaign. No better scalp than the holders of this competition to get him back into the groove, either.
In the meantime, though...
There'll be no Jeremiah Mullen for the 21s tonight as he joined Scottish Championship club Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a loan deal until the end of the season earlier today. There'll also be no Sean McGurk, as we understand it. He's yet to return from injury.
With no Darko Gyabi (Plymouth - loan) or Lewis Bate (MK Dons - loan) either, the ranks are looking a little sparse, to say the least.
Welcome to York
It's the PL International Cup tonight and the chance for Leeds to progress to the quarter final of this year's competition. The only thing standing in their way is reigning champions PSV Eindhoven - or 'Jong PSV', as they're known in their native Holland.
One of the more prestige academies in this tournament, it won't be easy for Scott Gardner and his U21s this evening. Confirmed team news on the way from 6pm.