News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds United U21 5-1 Nottingham Forest U21 highlights: Five-star display sees Whites go joint-top

Leeds’ youngsters host Nottingham Forest at the club’s training ground this afternoon looking to maintain their unbeaten run in PL2 Division 2 this season

By Joe Donnohue
Monday, 29th August 2022, 3:01 pm

Leeds’ unbeaten start at senior level came to an end last weekend against Brighton and Hove Albion but the Under-21s are still to taste defeat this season after a promising start.

Mateo Joseph and Sonny Perkins have scored five and four goals respectively, making up the Whites’ total of nine for the campaign so far.

Today, Nottingham Forest visit the club’s training facilities at Thorp Arch and will provide a stern test for Michael Skubala’s Under-21 side.

Leeds host Nottingham Forest at the club's training ground in an Under-21 fixture today

Most Popular

Build-up, team news, match analysis and live coverage throughout the afternoon here.

Leeds United U21 5-1 Nottingham Forest U21 highlights: Five-star display sees Whites go joint-top

Last updated: Monday, 29 August, 2022, 14:57

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 14:57

GOOOOALLLLL DEAN 5-1

90’ Forest players arguing with each other. Deep cross to the back post is met by Dean who effectively slide tackles the goalkeeper and scores on his return.

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 14:53

Three added

90’ Into stoppage time.

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 14:50

Leeds sub

ON: Miller

OFF: Joseph

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 14:48

Yellows apiece

86’ Gray and Powell booked for a coming together and a little bit of afters. Archie had the bit between his teeth this afternoon.

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 14:48

Chance

85’ Inches away from a fifth and a second of the game for Gyabi. Dean lays him off inside the box and the ex-City man picks his spot but it's just over the bar.

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 14:46

Leeds sub

ON: Spencer

OFF: Perkins

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 14:40

Leeds sub

ON: Dean

OFF: McGurk

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 14:37

GOOOOOOALLLL! 4-1 McCalmont

73’ Lovely finish. Gyabi plays him in after a corner breaks down. He takes a good first touch, opens his body and bends it well into the far corner.

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 14:31

GOOOOOALLLLL! PERKINS 3-1

68’ 'Press, press, press' is the shout from the bench as Forest try to play out. Leeds retrieve it and Perkins lashes one in on his left foot from the edge of the box. Great finish.

Monday, 29 August, 2022, 14:28

Forest sub

ON: Nadin

OFF: Osong

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Nottingham ForestLeedsBrighton and Hove Albion