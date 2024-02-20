Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The U18s have beaten Norwich City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United so far on their journey to the quarter-final, where they will face their biggest test yet. Liverpool's Kirkby-based, state-of-the-art academy and training centre is among the finest in English football and will put Leeds' Youth Cup credentials under the microscope at Elland Road.

Leeds drew 1-1 after extra time in their Fifth Round clash with Yorkshire rivals at Bramall Lane earlier this month. Goalkeeper Rory Mahady stole headlines with his performance in the ensuing penalty shoot-out, saving two spot-kicks to book Leeds' place in the next round after an impressive display during regulation time.

United have been given the all-clear to host their fixture at Elland Road, which will allow fans to attend in their droves as has often been the case for high-stakes Under-21s games over the past few seasons. Ticket information from Leeds United will be communicated in the coming days.