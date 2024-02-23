Leeds will face a home tie against the South London club, likely to be hosted at Elland Road, if they navigate a way past Liverpool in the quarter final.

United have already beaten Norwich City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United in this season's Youth Cup, booking their place in the quarters via a penalty shoot-out victory over the Blades at Bramall Lane in the last round.

The Whites have been crowned FA Youth Cup winners on two previous occasions, in 1993 and 1997, but have not reached the semi-final stage since. Leeds are ninth in the U18 Premier League North while Liverpool sit third with nine more points from their matches so far.

Millwall, on the other hand, do not compete in the U18 Premier League South, instead facing teams in a lower division - the U18 Professional Development League. As a result, Leeds' youngsters have been handed a good chance of making a first FA Youth Cup final since 1997, provided they are able to beat Liverpool at Elland Road later this month.