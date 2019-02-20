Leeds United turn 100 this year - and this will be their centenary club crest

Leeds United’s attempt to adopt a new crest last year was swiftly abandoned amid criticism of the design but the club have unveiled changes to their existing badge for their forthcoming centenary season.

The tweaked design, which will be worn on United’s shirts during the 2019-20 term only, was displayed on season-ticket advertisements published online by the club yesterday.

Leeds have retained the existing shield but replaced the ‘LUFC’ lettering on the badge with text above and below reading ‘Leeds United 100 years’. The crest also carries the date 1919, the year they were founded.

United originally planned to change their badge completely 12 months ago but shelved the idea within hours of revealing a new but unpopular design based on the Leeds salute.

They opted instead to modify the current design - Leeds’ badge since the days of Peter Ridsdale’s reign as chairman - for their centenary campaign.

The Elland Road club turn 100 in October and are organising a series of events to mark the anniversary.

The 'Leeds Salute' crest which Leeds United unveiled in January 2018 but were forced to scrap after opposition from supporters.

A spokesperson for United said: “The slightly modified crest will feature on the club’s 2019-20 kits and training range as well as a wide variety of exclusive centenary-led products and services.

“The amendment has been made in order to add the words ‘Leeds United 100 years’ wording to the club badge.”

The ‘Leeds salute’ badge, which had the backing of chairman Andrea Radrizzani, had been lined up for use from the beginning of this season.

United, however, backed down and scrapped it following intense opposition from their fanbase.

The club subsequently asked supporters to submit their own drawings but are yet to say when the existing shield might be replaced.