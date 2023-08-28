Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United trio's new expected rank in Championship goals chart after signing success

A new Leeds United signing has made an immediate impact and a fresh verdict has been reached on his expected rank in the Championship charts.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 11:29 BST

Striker Joel Piroe joined Leeds from Swansea City on Thursday evening and went straight into boss Daniel Farke’s XI for Saturday’s Championship clash at Ipswich Town. It then took Piroe just 19 minutes to bag his first goal for his new club as part of a thrilling 4-3 victory for Farke’s side whose entire front four of Piroe, Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra netted a goal apiece.

Piroe’s impressive start has led to a change in where the 24-year-old Dutchman is predicted to end up in the division’s top scorer charts and here is where Piroe and two other Leeds men now feature in the top 19 of the betting. Piroe was initially installed as 16-1 joint third-favourite following his switch.

1. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United)

2. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town)

3. Paul Onuachu (Southampton)

4. Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town)

