Leeds United trio's high rank in Championship charts with returning Whites player top

Three Leeds United players feature high up in two particular Championship charts with one Whites man top upon returning with a bang.

Dan James spent last season on loan at Fulham but has returned to Leeds following the club’s relegation to the second tier and the 25-year-old has already weighed in with four assists from United’s first eight league games so far this term.

No other player in the division has managed to emulate that feat, putting James top of the pile ahead of this weekend’s return to action as Leeds visit Southampton on Saturday lunchtime. Five players currently have three assists whilst United’s record signing Georginio Rutter is one of 24 players to have two set up two goals so far this term, putting him joint seventh.

