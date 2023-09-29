Leeds United trio's high rank in Championship charts with returning Whites player top
Dan James spent last season on loan at Fulham but has returned to Leeds following the club’s relegation to the second tier and the 25-year-old has already weighed in with four assists from United’s first eight league games so far this term.
No other player in the division has managed to emulate that feat, putting James top of the pile ahead of this weekend’s return to action as Leeds visit Southampton on Saturday lunchtime. Five players currently have three assists whilst United’s record signing Georginio Rutter is one of 24 players to have two set up two goals so far this term, putting him joint seventh.
New Leeds forward Joel Piroe also sits high up in the Championship top scorer charts having already netted four league goals for Leeds following his summer switch from Swansea City. Piroe’s tally has him joint-seventh behind six players on five goals including Southampton’s Adam Armstrong who also one assist. Plymouth Argyle’s Ryan Hardie is technically top by virtue of three assists in addition to five goals.