The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Leeds United’s victory against Derby County.

Leeds United and Derby County each got largely what they deserved from a wind-swept and rain-soaked Elland Road clash.

For the first time in 10 early kick-offs, Leeds ran out the victors and it would have been criminally unjust had anything else transpired given the performances the two sides produced. Leeds made chances and dominated play. Derby sat in and showed a serious lack of quality or endeavour on the ball. That they mustered even one shot was a surprise. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Joe Rothwell

As responses go to a previous poor performance, this was exactly what the doctor ordered. He was on it from the off and drove Leeds forward. The urgency in his challenges was there in his passing and dribbling too. And his set-piece quality was rewarded, finally, by Joe Rodon.

Max Wober

Getting on in the first half was a huge bonus for a player who will be desperate for minutes. Getting a first goal for the club before the half-time whistle must have felt like a dream come true. The challenge will be keeping Junior Firpo out but with a performance like that he's at least asking the question of Farke.

Joe Rodon

Another man getting his first goal for Leeds, at long, long last. Rodon very often gets into great positions to attack corners and often wins the first contact but direction and finishing has been an issue. Having missed an easier one earlier on there had to be some relief in seeing the second header hit the net. Besides the goal, his performance was right up there.

Bad day

Joel Piroe

Though he did come close to a goal with a second half effort, this was another game that bypassed him too much. There were some good balls into the box that a striker simply has to be there to attack and he didn't anticipate.

Brenden Aaronson

There were moments when it seemed like a confidence-boosting goal would arrive but in those moments Aaronson was either unlucky or indecisive.

Paul Warne

Teams can come to Elland Road and sit back to defend but still have a go on the break, but what Derby County offered was pitiful. One shot that didn't bother Illan Meslier was the sum total of their efforts. This was as bad as anything we have seen from an opposition side this season.

Off-camera

Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo striding into Elland Road with the matchday squad in a huge double boost for Daniel Farke. Ampadu's knee injury was due to keep him out until January. He was initially expected to start training around this time, but 10 weeks to the day that he damaged his meniscus the club captain was back in the squad.

Ampadu was straight back into the rondo arguments, remonstrating with Largie Ramazani when the Belgian disputed the fact that he should go in the middle. Needless to say the skipper got his way. Ramazani duly joined in the Elland Road applause as Ampadu was welcomed back to the squad over the public address system and the pair had a giggle as they sprinted up the pitch in a break from the keep-ball game. When, in the next rondo, Ampadu nicked a ball that Ramazani had aimed at Josuha Guilavogi, the skipper held out his hand for a high five and then withdrew it before the winger could make contact.

Patrick Bamford culpable for the ball dropping to the ground during a substitutes' game and when he protected his ears from the traditional flicking Willy Gnonto landed a meaty-looking kidney shot instead.

Dan James holding his arms out questioningly to Jayden Bogle after making a run in behind that the full-back ignored in favour of passing sideways.

Junior Firpo clutching the back of his right leg as play went on over on the far side. A moment later he pointed to the Leeds bench to Max Wober, who duly went and warmed up. Firpo was then replaced on 21 minutes.

Farke hopping with rage in the second half, while 2-0 up, as Struijk overhit a pass out of play under no real pressure.