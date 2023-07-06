Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra have all reported back to begin pre-season but are not involved in the full training sessions that have been pictured at Thorp Arch this week. Harrison is working his way back to fitness after sustaining a hip injury that he played with towards the end of last season. The winger, who came close to a January transfer window move to Leicester City, has been the subject of more transfer speculation this summer but Leeds are hopeful that they can convince him to remain for the promotion push.

Adams, meanwhile, had been expected to return to fitness from his hamstring tear and subsequent surgery by the time the US Men’s National Team’s Nations League fixtures took place in June, but a slight set-back kept him out of international action. The 24-year-old enjoyed an impressive start to life in England, forming an important and consistent part of the Whites midfield, before his injury in March forced him out of the relegation battle. Adams reported back to Thorp Arch at the back end of last week, despite this week’s social media post that gave some supporters the impression that he was still on vacation in Hawaii.

The former RB Leipzig man is another that incoming owners 49ers Enterprises have identified as a key part of their plans, if they can persuade him to withstand the top flight offers that will come his way from the Premier League and around Europe during the summer transfer window.

And Sinisterra missed the end of last season having picked up an ankle injury in April. His first season in English football was severely disrupted by niggles of various types. A pre-season hamstring issue was followed by a foot problem prior to the World Cup break and subsequent short spells out in February and March. The Colombian international made his Thorp Arch return on Monday.

Leeds do not currently anticipate any of the three players remaining out when the season kicks off on August 6.

Farke, who was appointed on Tuesday afternoon after penning a four-year deal at Elland Road, got his first look at a section of the squad on Wednesday. A number of players remain on extended leave due to national team duty this summer. Players who were out on loan last season, like Lewis Bate, Ian Poveda, Cody Drameh and Joe Gelhardt have all been pictured in training as they attempt to impress the new manager. A busy summer of ins and outs is expected and the club’s recruitment staff presented their ideas to Farke on Wednesday, although he has already had discussions with interim football advisor Nick Hammond over transfer possibilities. The club’s immediate priority, as they continue to await EFL approval of the 49ers Enterprises takeover, is to clear the decks of those who have already made it clear they wish to depart this summer and those who have no part to play in the new regime. Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Brenden Aaronson are all close to loan moves away from Leeds.

In the meantime Farke will cast his eye over the players available to him in this first week of pre-season which, along with the friendly against Manchester United in Oslo next week, will present an opportunity for youngsters like Darko Gyabi, Sam Greenwood, Gelhardt and Drameh to prove they are worth significant roles in the senior set-up this season.