Rasmus Kristensen’s Denmark fell to France on Saturday night, leaving the Danes with one point from two matches in Group D, meanwhile the United States’ 0-0 draw with England leaves the USMNT on two points but also sitting in third behind Gareth Southgate’s side and Iran.

Denmark’s final group game is against Australia on Wednesday, November 30, while USMNT’s only remaining group fixture versus Iran takes place a day earlier. Both Iran and Australia are one place ahead of the US and Denmark, respectively, meaning it is a straight shoot-out as to who progresses to the Round of 16 in Qatar. Victory for one or both sides with Leeds United representation will mean the Whites’ trio remain in Qatar for at least one more round of games.

However, if the USA or Denmark fail to win, they will be eliminated and Leeds will welcome Adams, Aaronson and Kristensen back after a short break which the rest of the squad has enjoyed since the beginning of the World Cup period.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 26: (L-R) Kasper Schmeichel, Rasmus Kristensen, Andreas Cornelius and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Denmark sing the national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between France and Denmark at Stadium 974 on November 26, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Kristensen has played almost every available minute for the Danish side, while Adams has done the same for USMNT, while teammate Aaronson has only made two substitute appearances totalling 39 minutes, so far. Gregg Berhalter’s side lack goals heading into their final group match, which may persuade the USMNT coach to deploy Aaronson from the start against Iran on Tuesday.

Depending on whether Denmark and the US qualify for the knockout stage, Jesse Marsch and his Thorp Arch staff will need to decide how best to re-integrate those who have featured at the World Cup. Leeds’ strength and conditioning staff will be closely monitoring the players’ workloads, assessing and determining how long a period of rest and recuperation is required before re-joining the rest of the squad for a handful of mid-season friendlies, in preparation for Manchester City on December 28.

