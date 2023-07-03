Leeds United trio pictured on pre-season return as striker’s return confirmed

Leeds United trio Luke Ayling, Sam Greenwood and Liam Cooper have been pictured in pre-season training as the club begin their preparations for the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The Whites have started pre-season testing as they await to officially confirm the takeover of the club by 49ers Enterprises as well as who their next manager will be, with Daniel Farke expected to take charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United kick off their campaign against Cardiff City on August 6 while also taking on Birmingham City, West Brom and Ipswich Town in the league next month.

Leeds shared pictures of Ayling, Greenwood and Cooper in pre-season on Monday while a video shared by the club also showed Joe Gelhardt’s training kit laid out as he returns from his loan at Sunderland.

The striker made 20 appearances for the Black Cats during a six-month loan spell as he helped the club reach the Championship play-off finals.

He scored three goals and provided three assists and is now back in West Yorkshire as he aims to establish his place in the Leeds side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ayling, Greenwood and Cooper were all pictured in the club’s new training kit, with Leeds announcing on Sunday night Unibet would become their sponsor for training wear.

Unibet is part of Kindred Group and the company’s head of marketing, Sam Mead, said: “We are delighted to be linking up with Leeds United once again through this new partnership. Our industry-leading model of sponsorship provides benefits to both clubs and their communities – something we will drive forward throughout the season.”

Paul Bell, executive director at Leeds United added: “We are pleased to welcome Unibet as our new official training wear partner. We have previously enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the Kindred Group through its 32Red brand which was on the front of our shirt when we were promoted as Championship Champions at the end of the 2019/20 Season.”