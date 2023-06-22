Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United trio overlooked as youngsters take centre stage but boost for Whites defender

Three Leeds United players were overlooked as youngsters took centre stage but not without a boost for a Whites defender.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 19:16 BST- 1 min read

Leeds have six players representing the club at this summer’s under-21s Euros which began this week but three of the Whites youngsters representing their nations were unused substitutes in Thursday’s 5pm games.

Leo Hjelde and Kristoffer Klaesson endured a frustrating evening as both stayed on the bench for Norway’s under-21s who suffered a 2-1 defeat against Switzerland in their Group D opener despite taking a first-half lead.

Charlie Cresswell was also named on the bench for England’s under-21s in their Group C curtain-raiser against the Czech Republic despite having returned from a fractured eye socket to start the warm up game against Japan earlier this month. James Garner instead came into the side to partner Taylor Harwood-Bellis at centre-back.

WINNING START: For England's under-21s against Czech Republic's under-21s under boss Lee Carsley, above, who kept Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell on his bench. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.WINNING START: For England's under-21s against Czech Republic's under-21s under boss Lee Carsley, above, who kept Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell on his bench. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.
Cresswell, though, ultimately looked on as his side got off to the perfect start via a 2-0 victory in which Jacob Ramsey and Emile Smith-Rowe bagged a goal apiece.

