Leeds have six players representing the club at this summer’s under-21s Euros which began this week but three of the Whites youngsters representing their nations were unused substitutes in Thursday’s 5pm games.

Leo Hjelde and Kristoffer Klaesson endured a frustrating evening as both stayed on the bench for Norway’s under-21s who suffered a 2-1 defeat against Switzerland in their Group D opener despite taking a first-half lead.

Charlie Cresswell was also named on the bench for England’s under-21s in their Group C curtain-raiser against the Czech Republic despite having returned from a fractured eye socket to start the warm up game against Japan earlier this month. James Garner instead came into the side to partner Taylor Harwood-Bellis at centre-back.

WINNING START: For England's under-21s against Czech Republic's under-21s under boss Lee Carsley, above, who kept Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell on his bench. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.