Leeds United trio on unlikely collision course with Lionel Messi as officials confirm talks

Leeds United players Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Daniel James could face off against arguably the greatest footballer of all time in Lionel Messi as the Football Association of Wales are in talks to arrange a friendly with Argentina.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - MARCH 23: Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup trophy during the World Champions' celebrations after an international friendly match between Argentina and Panama at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on March 23, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

The world champions are in the FAW’s sights as chief executive Noel Mooney confirmed to PA Sport earlier this week.

“There is an ongoing discussion between us and them,” Mooney said regarding the possibility of a friendly fixture between the two countries, set to take place either in Cardiff or the Argentine region of Patagonia where Welsh settlers landed during the 19th Century.

“I met the Argentinian ambassador when he was in Cardiff talking to the Welsh Government.

“I used the opportunity to talk to him about the opportunity for Wales to go down to play in Argentina. He was excited by the idea, although he obviously he doesn’t decide who plays who.

“There is a connection and history between us and Argentina because of the Patagonian links and the Welsh people who settled there.

“I could feel from the Argentine ambassador that warmth they have behind Wales and I’d love to see Lionel Messi playing in Cardiff,” Mooney added.

Leeds trio James, Rodon and Ampadu are stalwarts of the Welsh national team setup and due to their age, likely to be involved for several years to come.

The Home Nations are hopeful of success in their bid to host the 2028 European Championships across the United Kingdom and Ireland, which would see 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium in Cardiff named as an important venue.

Wales typically play their international games at the Cardiff City Stadium, but a flagship fixture such as one against the 2022 World Cup winners, could see the team return to the Principality Stadium for only the second time since 2011.

Argentine legend Messi recently joined Inter Miami in the United States but has not yet called time on his international career, despite turning 36 in June.