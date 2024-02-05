Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United trio named in Championship Team of the Month alongside Southampton and Sunderland stars - gallery

Leeds United went through the month of January unbeaten to bolster their hopes of earning automatic promotion

By Will Jackson
Published 5th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT

It's fair to say last month was a memorable one for Leeds United as the Whites won all four league game under Daniel Farke. Leeds saw their form dip over the festive period, but they responded and them some to move within touching distance of the top two and keep the pressure up on the likes of Southampton and Ipswich Town.

Results came over Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Preston North End and Norwich City, with Patrick Bamford and Dan James each hitting the back of the net three times to help the club build momentum once more. Here, we take at look at the Championship Team of the Month based on WhoScored data. Take a look below to see how Leeds are represented.

WhoScored rating: 7.3

1. GK: Ben Hamer (Watford)

WhoScored rating: 7.3

WhoScored rating: 7.5

2. RB: Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

WhoScored rating: 7.5

WhoScored rating: 7.4

3. CB: Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

WhoScored rating: 7.4 Photo: George Wood

WhoScored rating: 7.3

4. CB: Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town)

WhoScored rating: 7.3 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

WhoScored rating: 7.7

5. LB: Junior Firpo (Leeds United)

WhoScored rating: 7.7 Photo: Ryan Hiscott

WhoScored rating: 7.9

6. RM: Daniel James (Leeds United)

WhoScored rating: 7.9

