It's fair to say last month was a memorable one for Leeds United as the Whites won all four league game under Daniel Farke. Leeds saw their form dip over the festive period, but they responded and them some to move within touching distance of the top two and keep the pressure up on the likes of Southampton and Ipswich Town.
Results came over Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Preston North End and Norwich City, with Patrick Bamford and Dan James each hitting the back of the net three times to help the club build momentum once more. Here, we take at look at the Championship Team of the Month based on WhoScored data. Take a look below to see how Leeds are represented.