Leeds United trio handed first chances but contrasting fortunes with big blow for midfielder

A Leeds United trio have been handed a first chance but with contrasting fortunes including a big initial blow for a Whites midfielder.

Cody Drameh, Sam Greenwood and Sonny Perkins all left Leeds on season-long loans in the final days of the summer transfer window and all three players were handed their new club debuts in the weekend’s EFL programme.

Drameh joined Birmingham City on Friday morning yet went straight into boss John Eustace’s starting line-up for Saturday afternoon’s hosting of United’s next opponents Millwall. Lining up in his natural position of right back, Drameh played the full duration of the contest which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Midfielder Greenwood, meanwhile, who signed for Middlesbrough on Thursday, was named on Michael Carrick’s bench for Saturday’s hosting of Queens Park Rangers and brought on in the 58th minute of an extremely disappointing 2-0 defeat in which he was booked with 13 minutes left. The blow has left Boro bottom of the table with just one point from their first five games.

Young attacker Perkins sealed his switch to League One side Oxford United with a full week left of the summer transfer window but finally made his new club debut in Saturday’s hosting of Port Vale which ended in a 2-1 defeat. Perkins, though, was only introduced as an 88th-minute substitute.