Leeds United trio experience contrasting fortunes in Saturday evening World Cup qualifiers
Leeds United trio Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich all featured for their countries in Saturday evening's World Cup qualifiers.
Klich and Dallas started for Poland and Northern Ireland respectively and experienced very contrasting fortunes.
Klich played the first 45 minutes before being substituted as Poland thumped minnows San Marino 5-0 in Warsaw whilst Dallas also started and played 86 minutes before being taken off in a 2-0 defeat against Switzerland in Geneva.
Whites captain Cooper came on in the 95th minute for Scotland in their epic 3-2 success at home to Israel.
