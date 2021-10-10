Leeds United trio experience contrasting fortunes in Saturday evening World Cup qualifiers

Klich and Dallas started for Poland and Northern Ireland respectively and experienced very contrasting fortunes.

Klich played the first 45 minutes before being substituted as Poland thumped minnows San Marino 5-0 in Warsaw whilst Dallas also started and played 86 minutes before being taken off in a 2-0 defeat against Switzerland in Geneva.

Whites captain Cooper came on in the 95th minute for Scotland in their epic 3-2 success at home to Israel.

JOY: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, left, celebrates with Aston Villa's John McGinn after Scotland's epic 3-2 success against Israel in Saturday's World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

