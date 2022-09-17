Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton both started for Millwall in their Championship clash at The Den against Blackpool for whom Whites loanee Ian Poveda was named on the bench.

Cresswell was named in the latest England under-21s squad this week and the 20-year-old centre-back ended a fine week style as the Lions recorded a 2-1 victory in which Poveda came on with 12 minutes left.

Cresswell and Shackleton both played the full duration for Millwall and the pair have both featured heavily so far.

GOOD WEEK: For Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell. Photo by Chloe Knott/Getty Images.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Whites loanee Tyler Roberts started for QPR who shared a goalless draw against Stoke City at Loftus Road in which Roberts was taken off in the 78th minute.

In League One, Leeds youngster Lewis Bate was brought on in the 64th minute for Oxford United in their hosting of MK Dons and the teen weighed in with an assist.

Bate set up John Mousinho to net in the 89th minute but the strike only proved a consolation as MK Dons left with a 2-1 victory.

In League Two, Jack Jenkins was on the bench for Salford City and stayed there in their 1-0 defeat at home to Tranmere Rovers.

Stuart McKinstry is on loan at Motherwell who host Hearts tomorrow in the SPL.

In one of two Friday evening Premier League games, Dan James came on with 21 minutes left for Fulham at Nottingham Forest and helped the Cottagers to a 3-2 triumph.