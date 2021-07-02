Leeds United have signed Jack Harrison on a permanent deal. Pic: LUFC

The 24-year-old has spent the past three seasons on loan at Elland Road, notching 128 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison was a key member of Marcelo Bielsa s Championship-winning squad and after helping establish the club in the Premier League has penned a three-year deal.

United held a clause to sign the winger on a permanent transfer this summer for an undisclosed fee - believed to be in the region of £11m - and have activated the deal.