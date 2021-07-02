Leeds United trigger clause to sign Jack Harrison permanently from Manchester City after three-year loan
Leeds United have announced the permanent signing of Manchester City winger Jack Harrison.
The 24-year-old has spent the past three seasons on loan at Elland Road, notching 128 appearances for the club across all competitions.
Harrison was a key member of Marcelo Bielsa s Championship-winning squad and after helping establish the club in the Premier League has penned a three-year deal.
United held a clause to sign the winger on a permanent transfer this summer for an undisclosed fee - believed to be in the region of £11m - and have activated the deal.
Harrison will now link up with his Whites team-mates this weekend who began pre-season for the upcoming campaign on Thursday.