Phillips, expected to be involved in some capacity when England host Hungary at Molineux, has been the subject of reported interest from Manchester City although the champions are yet to show their hand.

Raphinha has been a known transfer target for Spanish giants Barcelona for months, yet the most their interest has amounted to thus far is noise, and lots of it. The complicated nature of the Catalan club's financial situation has cast doubt on their ability to gather the necessary cash to convinve Leeds to sell a key player with two years left on his contract and it could be some time before they are in a position to make a move.

The player, who has not accepted the offer for a fresh deal at Leeds yet according to Elland Road sources has never presented the club with any issues regarding his future, is likely to be keen on a move to Camp Nou, where his idol and family friend Ronaldinho enjoyed huge success. But other Champions League clubs also admire his talents, after a pair of impressive seasons in the Premier League. Bayern Munich and Liverpool have monitered the Brazilian and today the Athletic has reported genuine interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal, who missed out on Champions League qualification but could offer European football in the form of the Europa League, are also said to have made the winger a summer target. The Athletic add, however, that Spurs are also considering a move for Raphinha's international team-mate Richarlison and Chelsea want Ousmane Dembele.

As it stands, no one has fired the starting pistol with a concrete offer. The best scenario for Leeds, other than perhaps keeping their dangerman until he has had a chance to shine even brighter at the World Cup, is a summer bidding war that drives up the price towards a sum that would significantly boost Victor Orta's budget.

In the meantime Leeds are focused on their own recruitment. The next piece of the puzzle is expected to be Bayern Munich central midfielder Marc Roca, with the Whites confident he will choose a move to Elland Road over his other Premier League suitors. Leeds are still working on a deal that could be concluded later this week.