Every transfer Leeds United and their Premier League rivals have made so far this summer
Leeds fans will be eagerly awaiting what their club is going to do next in the transfer market to compete in the top-flight and how they will be able to secure their Premier League status at a time when it is so hard for promoted teams to stay in the league.
There will also be a keen eye on what others around them will be doing, with Burnley and Sunderland also hoping to buck the trend of the three coming up going straight back to the Championship.
Burnley have already brought in four players this summer and Sunderland have turned Enzo Le Fee’s loan spell at the club into a permanent deal.
There has already been movement in the market by a lot of Premier League clubs, and here is every bit of incoming business that has taken place so far (any fees not shown are undisclosed):
Arsenal
No incoming transfers yet.
Aston Villa
In:
Yasin Ozcan from Kasimpasa (£5.9m)
Bournemouth
In:
Adrien Truffert from Rennes (£14.3m)
Eli Junior Kroupi from Lorient
Brentford
In:
Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool (£18m)
Michael Kayode from Fiorentina
Romelle Donovan from Birmingham
Brighton
In:
Diego Coppola from Hellas Verona (£9m)
Tom Watson from Sunderland (£10m)
Yoon Doyoung from Daejeon Hana Citizen
Burnley
In:
Bashir Humphrey from Chelsea
Jaidon Anthony from Bournemouth
Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP
Zian Flemming from Millwall
Chelsea
In:
Liam Delap from Ipswich (£30m)
Estevao Willian from Palmeiras (£29.1m)
Dario Essugo from Sporting CP
Crystal Palace
In:
Walter Benitez from PSV Eindhoven (free)
Everton
In:
Fulham
No incoming transfers yet.
Leeds
In:
Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg (free)
Jaka Bijol from Udinese (£15m)
Liverpool
In:
Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen (£116m)
Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen (£29.5m)
Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia (£29m)
Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia
Manchester City
In:
Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan (£46.3m)
Rayan Ait Nouri from Wolves (£36.3m)
Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea
Rayan Cherki from Lyon (£34m)
Manchester United
In:
Matheus Cunha from Wolves (£62.5m)
Newcastle United
In:
Antonio Cordero from Malaga (free)
Nottingham Forest
In:
No incoming transfers yet.
In:
Enzo Le Fee from Roma (£20m)
In:
Kevin Danso from RC Lens (£20.9m)
Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split
Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich (£29.8m)
In:
Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice
In:
Fer Lopez from Celta (£19.5m)
