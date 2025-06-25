Lukas Nmecha pictured signing for Leeds United | LUFC

The summer transfer window is always busy across football, but the most busy league in the world for incoming business is usually always the Premier League, where Leeds now find themselves back in after securing promotion at the end of last season.

Leeds fans will be eagerly awaiting what their club is going to do next in the transfer market to compete in the top-flight and how they will be able to secure their Premier League status at a time when it is so hard for promoted teams to stay in the league.

There will also be a keen eye on what others around them will be doing, with Burnley and Sunderland also hoping to buck the trend of the three coming up going straight back to the Championship.

Burnley have already brought in four players this summer and Sunderland have turned Enzo Le Fee’s loan spell at the club into a permanent deal.

There has already been movement in the market by a lot of Premier League clubs, and here is every bit of incoming business that has taken place so far (any fees not shown are undisclosed):

Arsenal

No incoming transfers yet.

Aston Villa

In:

Yasin Ozcan from Kasimpasa (£5.9m)

Bournemouth

In:

Adrien Truffert from Rennes (£14.3m)

Eli Junior Kroupi from Lorient

Brentford

In:

Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool (£18m)

Michael Kayode from Fiorentina

Romelle Donovan from Birmingham

Brighton

In:

Diego Coppola from Hellas Verona (£9m)

Tom Watson from Sunderland (£10m)

Yoon Doyoung from Daejeon Hana Citizen

Burnley

In:

Bashir Humphrey from Chelsea

Jaidon Anthony from Bournemouth

Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP

Zian Flemming from Millwall

Chelsea

In:

Liam Delap from Ipswich (£30m)

Estevao Willian from Palmeiras (£29.1m)

Dario Essugo from Sporting CP

Mamadou Sarr from RC Strasbourg

Crystal Palace

In:

Walter Benitez from PSV Eindhoven (free)

Everton

In:

Charly Alcaraz from Flamengo (£12.6m)

Fulham

No incoming transfers yet.

Leeds

In:

Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg (free)

Jaka Bijol from Udinese (£15m)

Liverpool

In:

Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen (£116m)

Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen (£29.5m)

Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia (£29m)

Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia

Manchester City

In:

Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan (£46.3m)

Rayan Ait Nouri from Wolves (£36.3m)

Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea

Rayan Cherki from Lyon (£34m)

Manchester United

In:

Matheus Cunha from Wolves (£62.5m)

Newcastle United

In:

Antonio Cordero from Malaga (free)

Nottingham Forest

In:

No incoming transfers yet.

In:

Enzo Le Fee from Roma (£20m)

In:

Kevin Danso from RC Lens (£20.9m)

Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split

Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich (£29.8m)

In:

Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice

In:

Fer Lopez from Celta (£19.5m)