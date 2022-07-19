The Whites striker has been delighted with the way Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Ramsus Kristensen, Luis Sinisterra, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi have integrated with the existing Whites squad since their arrival at Elland Road for pre-season.

Leeds got the vast majority of their transfer business done early enough that the new players could experience the full summer training programme, from the first day of testing at the Carnegie School of Sport, to the tour of Australia.

Being Down Under has allowed the squad to spend huge amounts of time together, away from the comforts of home and families, forcing them into each others’ company whether they like it or not. Although the training schedule, friendly fixtures and commercial appearances have meant a relatively hectic week in Queensland, Marsch granted the squad a day off on Monday and many of the players were spotted out and about in Brisbane, exploring the city with their team-mates. On Tuesday morning Leif Davis gave Jack Harrison a lift around the city centre on a hired e-scooter, as Pascal Struijk rode around on another of Brisbane’s electric-powered vehicles.

Even in the first few days of the tour in Gold Coast, when free time was at a premium, the squad enjoyed beach strolls, dips in the sea and a surfing session together.

On Tuesday they fly to Perth to begin the final leg of the two-week tour and will once again be put to work in training and in public events with supporters present, before taking on Crystal Palace in the final game.

There's clearly an element of relief for Bamford that the players Victor Orta and Marsch have brought to the club have not upset the apple cart in the dressing room, first and foremost.

"They're top lads," he said.

HECTIC SCHEDULE - Leeds United's players, including Patrick Bamford, have spent huge amounts of time together on their tour Down Under, with stolen moments in between training, public events and matches. Pic: Getty

"I think the most important thing with any new signings, and we've got a fair few, is that they're good lads and fit into the group. It doesn't matter how good a player you are, if you're not a good lad, if you're a bad egg, then it doesn't quite fit. But all of these lads are top guys and they fit in seamlessly.

"I think this trip is really important for them as well because you do get to know them better. But as I said, they're proper good lads and I think we're going to enjoy playing with them."

Fitting in and finding a place in the squad outside of the day job was the first key task for Kristensen, Adams and co according to Bamford, and with that ticked off, they can concentrate on ensuring they fit in on the pitch as well. For some it won’t be as challenging, given their history with Marsch and the understanding of his system that they bring with him to Leeds.

But regardless, on that front Bamford insists there is no rush for the new boys.

"There's no pressure on them," he said.

"You know, obviously, some of them because they're good players. I think the most important thing was fitting in to the group.