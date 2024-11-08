Leeds United technical director Gretar Steinsson is in the process of joining ownership group 49ers Enterprises' executive global football structure.

As reported by The Athletic, Steinsson's soon-to-be vacant role within the Elland Road hierarchy will not be filled with the 49ers reportedly satisfied with the apparatus in place.

The former Iceland international's career move opens up the possibility of the 49ers exploring a multi-club model in future, although it is suggested their primary, short-term goal remains Leeds' promotion back to the Premier League.

Steinsson's exit leaves experienced transfers consultant Nick Hammond and head of football operations Adam Underwood to spearhead the Whites' future transfer business. Manager Daniel Farke is also understood to have influence on such matters and was key to the acquisition of certain players during the summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, Steinsson's departure is already in motion and will see the 42-year-old carry out a role as 'technical director with a focus on industry trend research, technology and player advancements' for the 49ers' wider global football group.

The former Tottenham Hotspur performance director joined Leeds in 2023 after the 49ers had gained majority control of the club from previous owner Andrea Radrizzani. Earlier this year, energy drink giant Red Bull became a minority investor, estimated at around 10 per cent, in Leeds, whilst also signing a deal to become principal shirt sponsor for the 2024/25 campaign.

Red Bull already operate a multi-club model with several clubs throughout world football, including RB Leipzig (Germany), FC Red Bull Salzburg (Austria), Red Bull Bragantino (Brazil), New York Red Bulls (United States) and most recently RB Omiya (Japan). The organisation are also poised to add French side Paris FC to their club portfolio. Leeds are the only side under the group’s umbrella without Red Bull-inspired name-branding or changes to the club crest.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear and chairman Paraag Marathe remain in their posts and will continue to work alongside the existing recruitment hierarchy which Steinsson is set to leave.