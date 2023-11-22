Leeds United transfers consultant Nick Hammond will stay on in his advisory role until the end of the 2024 summer window after extending his agreement with the club.

Hammond arrived at Elland Road this summer to oversee transfer incomings and outgoings as Leeds experienced considerable squad upheaval following relegation from the Premier League.

The ex-Reading sporting director and advisor to Newcastle United has agreed terms on an extended stint in West Yorkshire, which will see him assist Leeds in their January and summer business during the two upcoming transfer windows.

A former goalkeeper in the Football League, Hammond is believed to have been key to securing Leeds' summer signings drawing on contacts within the game. The 56-year-old took on an 'interim transfer consultant' role at Scottish Premiership giants Celtic before being appointed the Glasgow club's head of football in 2019 which followed a previous spell at West Bromwich Albion as the Midlands side's technical director.