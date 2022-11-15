Dieng was given a premature welcome by Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani earlier this season as the Italian took to Twitter to decry the Whites’ new signing, only for the Senegal international to turn down the chance to represent United in the Premier League, in favour of a switch to OGC Nice. However, Dieng’s best laid plans were torn apart when a failed medical left the Marseille forward returning to Provence with his tail between his legs.

Leeds, instead, brought forward their signing of teenager Willy Gnonto from FC Zurich after permitting Daniel James a season-long loan move to Premier League counterparts Fulham.

Following comments by Marseille president Pablo Longoria, it appears one-time Leeds target Dieng is set to sign an extension at Stade Velodrome.

Marseille's Senegalese forward Bamba Dieng (R) celebrates with a teammate after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between RC Strasbourg Alsace and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg, eastern France, on October 29, 2022. (Photo by Frederick FLORIN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

“We want to discuss a renewal in the coming weeks. We think that he will be an important player in the future of Marseille. We’re very happy with Bamba Dieng,” Longoria said, per Le10 Sport.

“He’s training in an impressive manner. He deserves what’s happening to him. He put himself forward to listen, with a lot of humility.”

Dieng was out of favour when Leeds made their deadline day approach, frozen out of first-team affairs by new head coach Igor Tudor. The Senegalese international was made to wait for his chance this season under the stewardship of former Croatia defender Tudor, but has appeared off the bench in Marseille’s recent fixtures, scoring his first goal of the season in a 2-2 draw with Ligue 1 opponents Racing Club de Strasbourg.