Leeds United transfer target starts for Champions League side in first pre-season friendly

A Leeds United transfer target starts for a Champions League-bound Premier League side today in the club’s first pre-season friendly.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 12:55 BST

Leeds are on the hunt for a goalkeeper addition and Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow is on the radar of Nick Hammond, Daniel Farke and the data specialists playing a part in Leeds' summer recruitment.

Darlow spent last season on loan at Championship side Hull City with whom he made just 12 Championship starts but the 32-year-old was handed a place in the XI for Eddie Howe’s Magpies in the club’s first friendly of the summer against hosts Gateshead on Saturday lunchtime.

