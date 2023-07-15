Leeds United transfer target starts for Champions League side in first pre-season friendly

Leeds are on the hunt for a goalkeeper addition and Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow is on the radar of Nick Hammond, Daniel Farke and the data specialists playing a part in Leeds' summer recruitment.

Darlow spent last season on loan at Championship side Hull City with whom he made just 12 Championship starts but the 32-year-old was handed a place in the XI for Eddie Howe’s Magpies in the club’s first friendly of the summer against hosts Gateshead on Saturday lunchtime.