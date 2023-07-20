Darlow has been pictured in various club media snaps of the team who are currently in Atlanta as part of the Premier League Summer Series and so far has featured in both of the black-and-whites’ pre-season friendlies.

The ‘keeper started Newcastle’s 3-2 win over non-league Gateshead, and replaced Loris Karius for the second half of the 2-1 victory against Scottish Premiership side Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday night.

A report in The Telegraph on Wednesday suggested Eddie Howe’s side were in talks with Bournemouth with a view to the Cherries potentially signing Darlow on a permanent deal.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow ahead of the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture date: Tuesday January 26, 2021.

He has two years remaining on his St James’ Park contract and is currently back-up to Nick Pope. In addition, Newcastle have also extended Karius’ stay in the north east, while fellow goalkeeper Mark Gillespie has been retained due to his club-trained status, which is required for a set number of players in the Magpies’ 2023/24 Champions League squad.

Darlow was first choice under previous manager Rafa Benitez when Newcastle were promoted from the Championship as title winners in 2017.

If he were to agree terms with Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth, it is highly likely Darlow would need to battle it out with skipper Neto for the No. 1 shirt at the Vitality Stadium.

Meanwhile, at Leeds, should Illan Meslier depart this summer as expected, 32-year-old Darlow may have a clearer route to regular first-team football ahead of Kristoffer Klaesson whose Whites career has seen him make just a single competitive appearance.