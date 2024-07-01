Leeds United transfer target signs for promotion rivals as play-off final cost laid bare again
The 24-year-old right-back has joined Ipswich Town ahead of their first Premier League campaign in over 20 years following automatic promotion from the Championship last season.
West Ham offered Johnson a new five-year contract last month in a late bid to keep the former England youth international at the London Stadium but the player has instead decided to join up with Kieran McKenna and his newly-promoted outfit at Portman Road, penning a four-year contract.
“Ben is a player who fits the profile we like to bring to the Club,” McKenna said on the signing.
“He is a young and talented defender with good technical quality, as well as excellent physical attributes.
“Ben also has a good amount of Premier League experience for his age and he is hungry to take the next step in his career. We feel this is a good move for him and he is an excellent addition for the club."
Leeds were in the market for a versatile defender this year and Ipswich's newest recruit can play in central defence as well as right-back.
The lure of Premier League football and the financial package the Tractor Boys are able to offer compared to the Whites has ultimately proven the difference.
Leeds were interested in signing Johnson during the January transfer window when he had just six months remaining on his Hammers contract and would have theoretically been available at a knockdown price. The player subsequently chose to remain at West Ham and instead move on a free transfer at the beginning of this month.
United are currently in the process of negotiating a deal for Wales international Joe Rodon who spent last season on loan at Elland Road.
