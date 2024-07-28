Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds United transfer target has made a big impact in a pre-season friendly after defiant comments from his club’s boss.

Leeds are keen to add another centre midfielder to their squad and the Whites have already seen one bid for Koln star Ljubicic rejected, believed to be amounting to £3.3m.

Koln are facing up to Bundesliga 2 football next season following relegation and 26-year-old Austrian international midfielder Ljubicic only has one year left on his current deal.

However, speaking ahead of the weekend’s pre-season friendly against Udinese, Koln’s managing director Christian Keller declared that he “assumed” Ljubicic would remain with the club and could be a “difference maker” for his side next term.

Ljubicic was then named in the starting line up for Saturday’s friendly against Serie A side Udinese in which he thumped home a fierce strike which proved the winning goal in a 3-2 victory despite his side having been 2-0 down.

Playing in centre midfield, the Austrian international came through 84 minutes of the contest before being substituted, at which point his side who are managed by Gerhard Struber were 3-2 up.

Speaking to German publication Express last week, Keller said of Ljubicic: “I assume that Dejo will stay at FC and play a very good season for us. I see Dejo laughing more often again. Last year I didn't see him playing football with as much joy as we were used to.