Leeds United transfer target makes big impact in pre-season friendly after boss comments
Leeds United transfer target Dejan Ljubicic made a big impact in an FC Koln pre-season friendly after defiant comments from the club’s managing director.
Leeds are keen to add another centre midfielder to their squad and the Whites have already seen one bid for Koln star Ljubicic rejected, believed to be amounting to £3.3m.
Koln are facing up to Bundesliga 2 football next season following relegation and 26-year-old Austrian international midfielder Ljubicic only has one year left on his current deal.
However, speaking ahead of the weekend’s pre-season friendly against Udinese, Koln’s managing director Christian Keller declared that he “assumed” Ljubicic would remain with the club and could be a “difference maker” for his side next term.
Ljubicic was then named in the starting line up for Saturday’s friendly against Serie A side Udinese in which he thumped home a fierce strike which proved the winning goal in a 3-2 victory despite his side having been 2-0 down.
Playing in centre midfield, the Austrian international came through 84 minutes of the contest before being substituted, at which point his side who are managed by Gerhard Struber were 3-2 up.
Speaking to German publication Express last week, Keller said of Ljubicic: “I assume that Dejo will stay at FC and play a very good season for us. I see Dejo laughing more often again. Last year I didn't see him playing football with as much joy as we were used to.
“For personal reasons, he didn't have an easy time and was also repeatedly set back physically by many infections. We all know that if the mind is not well for a long period of time, it also has physical effects. I am pleased that Dejo is now feeling better again and is much more relaxed. Dejo can be a real difference maker for us.”
