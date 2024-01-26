Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley are said to be prepared to let Manuel Benson go out on loan this month, after scarce first team involvement in the first half of this season. Southampton and Leeds are among the 26-year-old Belgian's admirers and while the Whites are fully aware of the opportunity to sign him and an Elland Road move cannot be entirely ruled out, it currently makes little sense due to the strength in depth in wide areas. Daniel James' injury, sustained on Wednesday night against Norwich City, is expected to be a minor one, while Daniel Farke still has Crysencio Summerville, Jaidon Anthony and Willy Gnonto to choose from. Gnonto returned to team training this week and is in contention for a place in the matchday squad when Leeds host Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Saturday. Farke has said previously that nothing can be set in stone but there is an expectation that Anthony will see out the remainder of his loan from Bournemouth and Leeds have consistently held the position that Gnonto will not be sold. The Italian international is in talks over a new, improved deal at Elland Road.

Benson signed a new four-year deal at Turf Moor back in August but has played just 78 minutes of top flight football so far this season. He scored 12 goals and added three assists during the Clarets' 2022/23 title-clinching Championship campaign. Leeds are considered far more likely to move for defenders in the final week of the transfer window. Their present needs exist most obviously at full-back, where they have let Djed Spence and Luke Ayling go this month. Farke's first-choice right-back Archie Gray took a knock against Norwich and will be out for the FA Cup tie, but is anticipated back in team training next week.

The traditional wait for Premier League moves to spark a domino effect and open up possibilities for Championship clubs is likely to push any potential additions into the very final days of the month. Farke admitted on Friday afternoon that the wait can be a frustrating one but says the team's success since the turn of the year has kept standards high when it comes to transfer targets.

"In some cases yes, but it's always tricky for teams in our position because we're doing really well, to find an addition that improves us," he said. "The lads are doing well, five in a row unbeaten, to bring a player in in January they are coming back from injury or not playing. On the other hand, then also to have in our heads, we are ambitious, our owners are ambitious and want to do this but it's a bit tricky because FFP [financial fair play] rules. We have the situation with many loan players, it makes the situation a bit complicated. Thank God we've got really good people with knowledge of rules and what's possible. We don't want to risk the spirit we have, so if we bring a player in they have to be a good fit. We will work to the last hour."