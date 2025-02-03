Leeds United’s ‘quiet window’ was actually next to silent and it will either be vindicated by a very capable squad or become a stick to beat 49ers Enterprises with.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was more than a little expectation management in Leeds United's 'expecting a quiet month' messaging when the January transfer window came into sight. Club sources were saying it long before the window opened and Daniel Farke soon repeated it and then reiterated it on record. But it wasn't just to gently guide what Farke calls an 'emotional' fanbase through the month without their hopes being cruelly raised and dashed. It was because Leeds went into this window in good shape and came out of it in arguably even better shape.

Top of the Championship, the league's leading goalscorers by a mile, with the second best defensive record and the best goal difference. Even one of those facts would be reason for optimism but all of them combined, along with all the other key metric tables they top, is just cause for confidence. Leeds beat Cardiff City 7-0 on Saturday, showing why even Chris Wilder went ultra-defensive in his set-up for Sheffield United's Elland Road visit. Every man and his dog in the Championship calls Leeds the best team or treats them as such.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So major surgery was not required on Farke's squad this month, not with how they're performing. Not on the evidence of what we've seen from the division this season. And not when Pascal Struijk's injury turned out to be a minor one.

But they did want to add. Farke's interest in a number 10 has never gone away. Even with Brenden Aaronson's durability, his goals and his willingness to run miles for the cause, there has at times been a distinct lack of magic in central attacking areas when compact defences have been well organised. A number 10 with a lot of skill and some serious guile, someone a bit like Emi Buendia would be perfect for such scenarios. So how about Buendia? Well of course Leeds would have liked to do that one on loan but so too did the team sitting second in the Bundesliga. Oddly enough, it was the team going for a top tier title and indulging in European football of the highest level that got that bit of business done.

Farke put the onus squarely on the recruitment team to find other opportunities once his favourite flew to Germany. Explaining the process to the local press he said that it was down to that department to come up with options and then down to everyone who gets a say to come to an agreement. But anyone coming to Leeds would have to tick three boxes - quality that improved the squad, character that fit in with the squad and affordability. It would be difficult, he said more than once, but he was very much open to the idea of strengthening.

Farke could hardly be accused of greed in his desire to bolster what he has, especially at number 10. The Leeds squad is packed with quality - Saturday's bench could have read like a starting line-up in many of the division's other stadiums - but it is small. And just because you have your boot on the division's neck it does not mean you should show any mercy. This is football, this is the Championship and this is Leeds United. The what-ifs are almost always terrifying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What if Aaronson, a starter in all of the last 28 Championship fixtures, was to break down? There are other options within the squad worth exploring but none of them are natural, round pegs for the round hole. Willy Gnonto, Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani would all bring an element of the experimental in a part of the season when Leeds can ill afford to just try things and hope. What's more, losing Solomon from the left flank where he has become so deadly would be less than ideal, even if Ramazani has looked so lively in his recent cameos.

At centre-back, Farke had another what-if because Struijk sustained a hamstring injury and Max Wober has been plagued all season by niggles and a knee that flares up seemingly after each and every run out. The return of Struijk late on against Cardiff City was enough to assuage that particular concern.

The what-ifs were sufficient in the striker department that Leeds made an approach for Cameron Archer of Southampton. Patrick Bamford's on-going hamstring problem, the latest in a sadly long list of injuries in recent seasons, was right at the heart of that foray into the market. But it proved unsuccessful, crashing into the rocks of the south coast side's unwillingness to do a deal. Why they would feel the need to do Leeds any favours is anyone's guess. Reports that Leeds then were in for Archer's team-mate Adam Armstrong proved to be nothing more than that. Just talk. Smoke but no fire.

At least that one made sense, though. Matt Targett? It wasn't even smoke and mirrors. Just bizarre and easily-quashed nonsense. A left-back was the last thing Leeds needed in this window, not with Junior Firpo back fit and firing in crosses like he did against Cardiff City. Not with Sam Byram coping with more football than anyone expected this season. Or with Isaac Schmidt waiting in the wings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further what-if can be found away from Elland Road, where promotion rivals got busy in the window. Sheffield United were active, Sunderland and Burnley too. That business could spur one or more of those sides on to a run of form that threatens or even eclipses what Leeds themselves do. On the other hand, the lack of depth Chris Wilder has had to deal with this season meant they needed a far more hectic month than Leeds did and there is no way for the Whites to control what happens elsewhere. Signing players because other clubs have signed players is not the kind of reactive approach you would expect from Farke and co. They may well have to respond to what others did though, if rivals have indeed strengthened in ways that can threaten Leeds' place in the top two. With the window closed the only response can come from the players already at Farke's disposal.

And close it has. The deadline came and went. There was, of course, countless spurious reports of players close to an Elland Road move, a flight tracked from Bournemouth and someone even 'saw' Farke on a flight to Geneva the day before the Cardiff game when he was actually taking training. The squad stayed exactly as it was. And so too will the what-ifs until Leeds win enough games to prove them nothing more than pessimistic theories.

A lack of action in this window might well be entirely vindicated by a squad that lasts the course and pairs their obvious capabilities with a physical withstanding of the remaining workload. Stay injury free and there is no obvious reason why Leeds' trajectory should change. Should the what-ifs come into play and prove in any way costly, then Leeds decision makers will have loaded the bullets for their critics. The inevitable accusations of arrogance, complacency or naivety will be difficult to fend off and even harder to forgive.

There is no real credit to be had for leaving the window without weakening Farke's hand. Leeds rejected a bid for Mateo Joseph over the weekend, a decent bid at that, but it would have been insanity to accept any amount of money if it left the squad even lighter at number 9. Withstanding whatever pressure might have come from top flight clubs with deep pockets was the bare minimum expectation for 49ers Enterprises in this window. The club is so well positioned when it comes to promotion that only financial blindness, not even short-sightedness, would have allowed them to consider bringing in £10m or so if it jeopardised the Premier League riches that await this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recruitment that took place in the summer of 2024 already stands Leeds' transfer department in good stead. Joe Rodon was sensible business. So too was Jayden Bogle. The same can be said for Joe Rothwell and Solomon. Ao Tanaka was sensational business. What those players do between now and May will allow an even more conclusive judgement on Leeds' ability to function in the transfer market. If it proves to be enough then the appropriate plaudits will be given and approval ratings will soar among fans. There will be a healthy measure of delayed gratification having saved in January cash that can be added to the Premier League survival pot. Levels of trust in the ownership will duly rise a little more. If the what-ifs come to life however, January will become a stick with which the club's hierarchy are brutally beaten. Such is life in football.

January was, as Leeds predicted all along, a quiet month. Silent, almost. What comes next will be anything but. Football is about to do all the talking once again.