Twenty-year-old Whites full-back Drameh has made five appearances for Leeds this term but the defender has now joined Championship outfit Cardiff on loan until the end of the season.

Drameh will return to Leeds at the end of the campaign with the deal containing no option for the move to become a permanent one but Morison is delighted to have acquired the Whites star on a temporary deal.

“It’s excellent to have signed Cody for this loan spell,” said Morison, speaking to Cardiff City TV.

“It’s something that we’ve been looking to do for the last couple of weeks, with a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

“Cody is joining us having been at the top of our list of players in that position that we’d have liked to bring in.

“I’m really pleased that we’ve managed to get it over the line.”

Cardiff sit fifth-bottom in the Championship table, four points clear of the drop zone, and Drameh could make his Bluebirds debut in Saturday’s clash at Blackburn Rovers which is a 12.30pm kick-off.

“I’m very happy to be here, it’s a great feeling and I’m really excited to get going,” said Drameh.

“I wanted to join because Cardiff City is a great club, first of all.

“From the first minute that we were linked they showed a real eagerness to get me in, which as a player is always great to hear.

“Everybody at the club seems to be really together, so hopefully I can be a part of that.

“I’m looking forward to showing people what I can bring to the table.”

1. Newcastle consider Fellaini Newcastle have reportedly identified Marouane Fellaini as a potential midfield target this month and are plotting a surprise move for the former Manchester United star. (DH Sports) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Gabigol wants England move Gabriel Barbosa is set to tell Flamengo that he wants to leave the club and move to England, with West Ham keen to sign the forward. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Gunners hold Tielemans talks Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and have already held talks with his agent. (Goal) (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Man United plot Bissouma raid Manchester United are considering a summer transfer move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. (The Independent) (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Photo Sales